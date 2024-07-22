Various sources are now claiming that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s inevitable addition to the Game Pass library will take place later this week. While the upcoming Black Ops 6 will be hitting the service on day one, CoD fans are still waiting on the MW3 Game Pass announcement that we all know is coming. Well, it sounds like that wait is almost over.

As was the case with many other critics, we panned the latest Call of Duty game in our MW3 review. At launch, its dismal and short campaign and lack of new original maps in multiplayer was dominating the discourse, but things have certainly improved. I personally think the online multiplayer action is the best it has been since Black Ops Cold War, especially so on some of the new, purpose-built maps that have been added in seasonal updates. The Zombies experience still isn’t the epic, round-based romp that fans want, but MW3 has at least supported its iteration of the mode to a decent standard too. As a result, MW3 today isn’t a bad FPS game at all – if you can look past that embarrassing campaign.

So, its addition as one of this month’s new Game Pass games will certainly be welcome, even if it is coming to the end of its annual cycle and putting out some slightly bizarre content. Luckily, it sounds like it won’t be long until that moment arrives.

Call of Duty MW3 will reportedly arrive on Game Pass on Wednesday, July 24. That’s according to notable and reliable insider ‘Extas1s’, who says they are able to “100% confirm” this date. This same date has also now been corroborated by Insider Gaming.

Modern Warfare 3’s debut on Game Pass will also mark the first time any Call of Duty title has been included as part of the service. Fans are also expecting the entire back catalog of Call of Duty games to eventually hit the library as well, although there’s been no mention either officially or unofficially about when this might happen. I for one am extremely excited to play through some of the series’ best campaigns all over again, and maybe see player counts rise for older titles so I can enjoy multiplayer in some of my favorites like Advanced Warfare and Black Ops 3.

I’m doubtful we’ll see that happen for a little while yet, but for now, the addition of Modern Warfare 3 is a great start. While recent changes to Game Pass’ pricing plan have seen it labeled a “degraded” product, there’s no escaping the fact it is still amazing value for those who want to play a wide range and variety of both new and old games.

