Microsoft has finally confirmed the inevitable: Call of Duty MW3 is coming to Game Pass. Its intentions to bring the COD series to Game Pass are well-known by now, but we’ve all been looking at our metaphorical watches for a while wondering when the current title would hit the service to get people prepped for Black Ops 6 later in the year. Well, now we know, and it’s imminent.

One of the most popular FPS games around right now, despite it drawing to the end of its annual life cycle, Modern Warfare 3 is both an excellent and terrible Call of Duty game in the same breath. While its multiplayer offers up genuinely enjoyable action and is consistently served with loads of seasonal content, its Zombies offering was (like many of its recent predecessors) underwhelming for veteran fans, and its half-baked campaign is potentially the worst in CoD history. So bad, in fact, we gave it a dismal 4/10 way back when in our MW3 review.

While we can’t confidently call MW3 one of the best Game Pass games, there’s no escaping the fact that it’s one of the biggest. I still can’t quite believe Black Ops 6 is going to be offered up on day one as part of Game Pass, and MW3’s addition is just a warm up act for that.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will be added to the Game Pass library on Wednesday, July 24. We told you it was imminent.

As we mentioned previously when covering rumors about MW3 joining the subscription service, this will be the first time ever a Call of Duty game has been on Game Pass. So, it looks like MW3 will be a history-maker in more ways than just having the worst-ever campaign, which is nice.

Barring any more last-minute announcements, MW3 will round off what’s been a bumper month for new Game Pass games. There have been five day-one releases, including new soulslike game Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn and the charming Dungeons of Hinterberg, plus some desirable older titles like Tchia and Neon White. Not a bad showing at all, if you’re asking me.

