Modern Warfare 4's Kill Block lets you use a Desert Eagle sniper rifle, but it's still Call of Duty at heart

At a glance, the Fanatics Fest convention at the Javitz Center in Manhattan might not seem like my kind of event. It's like New York Comic Con, but for sports instead of nerd stuff. I'm not much of a sports guy, the ripped-up pool table at my local dive bar notwithstanding. But despite all the sports-related antics going on during the event, I was there for one reason: the public debut of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. After spending some time waiting in line with a bunch of giddy fans sharing their sports betting horror stories, I finally had my shot on Kill Block, a brand new map that utilizes a modular system to constantly mix things up. It'll be available across multiple game modes, but for launch (and at this event), it's exclusive to Gunfight.

Kill Block consists of three modules, or 'slabs,' which are determined at the start of each match. On Gunfight, they swap every two rounds, or when the player's loadout changes. If some of the slabs look familiar, it's because they're recreations of classic Call of Duty maps like Crash and Shoot House. The result is an ever-changing map that will test players and force them to rethink their strategies and learn new tactics to ensure victory across multiple rounds.

Now that I was actually playing, I got to experience two key innovations firsthand: the new ballistics model and the Gunny system. First, ballistics. Off the bat, let me confirm that this doesn't turn Modern Warfare 4 into TimeSplitters. If you elect to fire from the hip with anything other than a shotgun at point-blank range, you still won't hit the broad side of a barn. Nowhere was this more evident than when I was given a sniper rifle and akimbo pistols. After sniping an enemy from a distance, I swapped to my handguns and went looking for a fight. Eventually, I found one, but even with a laser sight helping me out, I still wasn't able to land a killshot on my foe while running and gunning. Maybe if I'd stayed still and went prone, I would have had better luck. All in all, the new ballistics system is a cool idea that, in practice, doesn't actually change much. Still, I'm glad it's been implemented, and the bullet spread does feel a bit more natural now. When firing an SMG, you won't see bullets flying at a near-90-degree angle from your gun anymore.

Then, we have the Gunny system, which takes all of your available attachments and creates a gun for you. It's not AI, and it's not random, but it builds a gun without the player having to weigh the pros and cons of each attachment. Gunfight mode seems like a perfect place to test out some exotic weapon types, and I wasn't disappointed. While I got the usual assortment of snipers, shotguns, and SMGs, there were also some notably weird additions, like a .50 Desert Eagle with a rifle grip that allowed for some medium-range blasting, but the recoil still kicked like a mule. I wound up face-to-face with a pair of enemies and managed to score a kill on one of them, but didn't have time to get a bead on the second one before he put me in the ground.

Due to the nature of Gunfight, I didn't get to experiment with Gunny beyond what the predetermined loadouts gave me, but it's clear that the system is designed to show the utility of the various weapons and attachments beyond their base stats. I can only imagine what other crazy concoctions the system will produce once the game is properly in my hands this October.

As for the moment-to-moment gameplay, it's Call of Duty, so you already know the basics, but it's been a couple of years since the last Infinity Ward game, so don't go in expecting a Black Ops experience. The omnidirectional sprinting of Black Ops 7 is nowhere to be found here. No wall hops or wall-running, either. As usual, Modern Warfare is more about the proverbial and literal boots on the ground. Yes, there's mantling and swimming, and you can still slide and dive so as to not be completely glued to the floor, but the movement speed feels similar to previous Modern Warfare titles, which means quick aiming and smart positioning are more important to scoring kills than hopping around the battlefield. Oh, and don't forget to mount your gun on cover or around a corner for maximum accuracy! Even so, players who prefer fluid movement are still kept in consideration: for instance, you can now stay in ADS while mantling, allowing for precise shots even while changing position

What else is there to say about my quick first look at Modern Warfare 4? It feels the way you want a Modern Warfare game to feel, but with some minor improvements. The new ballistics system isn't exactly a game changer, and casual players probably won't even notice the difference, but hardcore enthusiasts will inevitably see their playstyle shift as the nuances reveal themselves and a new 'meta' emerges. Modern Warfare 4 doesn't aim to reinvent the wheel, so to speak, but it doesn't need to. Infinity Ward just needs to remind players why they have always been the A-team of Call of Duty, and that's exactly what Modern Warfare 4 aims to do.