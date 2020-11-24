Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has “more content coming”

While plenty of people’s attention has shifted to Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, there are no plans to leave Modern Warfare behind just yet. One fan took to Twitter to ask one of the war game’s developers if Season 7 is coming to Modern Warfare, specifically. While the dev didn’t confirm if it was a new season or not, he did confirm that something would be happening.

“There is more content coming,” Infinity Ward lead multiplayer VFX artist Reed Shingledecker replies. “I just don’t know the official name of it. [I] hope some info gets released soon, so people know what’s going on.”

While Season 6 was due to end yesterday, we’ve yet to receive more details on what’s next. As was previously explained in a blog post, though, we do know that Modern Warfare will receive a new level progression system to bring it in-line with Black Ops – Cold War when the integration happens on December 10. Basically, you’ll have one rank that splits across Modern Warfare, Cold War, and Warzone.

We do, though, have plenty of Modern Warfare guides to keep you ticking over in the meantime. Our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare weapons guide is a decent place to start, I reckon.

