Get a free gun for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by watching Twitch streams

If you’re always on the hunt for the best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare weapons, you’ll want to tune in to some of the big Call of Duty streamers on Twitch. Activision has launched a Twitch drops campaign for Modern Warfare, and there’s a shiny new assault rifle in it for you if you participate.

All you have to do is tune into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare streams that have drops enabled – they’ll generally specify that in the title of the stream, or elsewhere on the stream page. One hour of unlocks the ‘Censory Overload’ spray, a pop art-style spray that depicts a man with a censor’s bar over his eyes. Two hours of viewing unlocks the ‘Love the Bomb,’ a piece done in classic WW2 nose art style showing a woman seated atop a bomb in flight.

Watching three hours of Modern Warfare streams unlocks the Bloodstream AR, an epic black-on-nickel blueprint for the Grau 5.56 assault rifle. The Grau is already one of Modern Warfare’s most popular ARs after only a few months since its appearance as a new seasonal weapon in the game.

Without having one of our own to look at, we can’t tell you whether the Bloodstream AR is the best Grau loadout you can run in Modern Warfare, but it certainly looks cool with its nickel-plated muzzle break and upper receiver paired with what appears to be rubberized handguards, pistol grip, and stock.

Twitch drops inbound. Unlock new in-game items by watching your favorite streamers on Twitch.https://t.co/6Nw6iYZT7a pic.twitter.com/lp8CYNIXJn — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 9, 2020

To enable drops, you’ll have to make sure your Activision and Twitch accounts are linked. Activision has helpfully provided a link straight to the page where you can normally do that, but at the time of this writing, linking functionality appears to be down.

Even if you’ve previously linked your Activision and Twitch accounts, Activision advises double-checking – you may need to re-link the accounts to make sure you’ve got the correct permissions enabled to allow the reward drops.

That done, it’s simply a matter of watching some streamers play Modern Warfare, and the Bloodstream AR is all yours. Check out our guide to the best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare blueprints if you’re interested in running the game’s shiniest guns.