Next COD: Modern Warfare update finally lets you uninstall specific modes on PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is still absolutely massive, and that install size is only getting bigger. Console players have been able to manage their installs since earlier this year, and specifically remove specific parts of the game that they’re not using. Now it seems we’re finally getting the same option on PC.

“Tomorrow’s update will have mode-specific uninstall options for PC Modern Warfare owners,” Infinity Ward production director Paul Haile says on Twitter. That’ll be patch 1.28, expected to launch at 23:00 PDT on October 13, or 2:00 EDT / 7:00 BST on October 14.

On consoles, you can already manually remove content like the campaign or Spec Ops, if you’re laser-focused on, say, multiplayer. On PlayStation 4, the option is available through an in-game setting under the general tab, marked ‘game installs’. On Xbox One, it’s an option on the system-level install management tab. It’ll likely be similarly packaged in as a Battle.net option on PC, but we’ll see for sure when the patch lands.

There was a fresh round of controversy over Modern Warfare’s massive install size recently, when prolific YouTuber and tech analyst BattleNonSense noted that the PC version of the game could longer fit on a single 250GB SSD.

