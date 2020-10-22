COD: Modern Warfare dev “was waiting for someone to find” exploding scarecrows

Scarecrows are terrifying at the best of times, but you know what’s even worse? Exploding scarecrows! Unfortunately for us scaredy cats, the blasted things have made their grand debut in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as part of the FPS game’s major Halloween event, ‘The Haunting of Verdansk’.

They’ve temporarily replaced the standard in-game capture points, which is honestly a nasty enough surprise. Naturally, curious players tried messing with them only to find that they’re not a fan of being nudged by the butt of a gun or shot at. Yup, messing with your newfound scarecrow pal will eventually result in them hopping into the air and exploding in your face.

Infinity Ward developer Dmickner replied to a Reddit post featuring said exploding scarecrows, saying that that they were “waiting for someone to find this”. How cruel. They then went on to explain that you need to do at least 350 points of damage to anger the scarecrow, damage is tracked from whatever player is targeted, and that the subsequent explosion will only kill the targeted player.

Here’s a trailer for the Halloween event:

Beyond the terrible, awful scarecrows, the game’s latest operators are based on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface and Saw’s Jigsaw. Across the board, it’s been a super neat event that’s proved to not be for the faint of heart.

With the Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War release date now less than a month away, we’ve already put together handy guides to help you put your best foot forward, including info on the best scorestreaks and best wildcards.