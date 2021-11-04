Want to know what the best M1928 loadout is in Call of Duty Vanguard? The M1928, also known as the Thompson or Tommy Gun in previous Call of Duty games, is easily one of the best SMGs in Vanguard. At close range, this weapon is capable of taking down enemies very quickly thanks to its fast rate of fire, and it features a drum magazine which packs a whopping 50 bullets per clip.

The downside to using a drum magazine is the weight – it’s heavy enough to slow down your movement and reload speed. Compared to the best MP40 loadout, the M1928 is slower, has heavier recoil, and isn’t as effective from medium to long range, but we can fix these problems with the right set of attachments.

We’re going to take advantage of the M1928’s close range capabilities by building a stealth loadout for this SMG. This weapon is perfect for sneaking into buildings, allowing you to slowly eliminate enemies while staying completely invisible on the minimap. Here’s everything you need to build the best M1928 loadout in Call of Duty Vanguard.

BEST CALL OF DUTY VANGUARD M1928 LOADOUT

The best Call of Duty Vanguard M1928 loadout is:

We’ve selected the Quicksilver Silencer to conceal our shots and improve the M1928’s vertical and horizontal recoil control. This does come at the cost of the weapon’s effective damage range, but our game plan focuses on close range combat, so this doesn’t hurt us too much. You don’t need to attach an optic or a barrel as the iron sights do a great job at close range, and most of the barrels hurt the M1928’s recoil control far too much.

As for the underbarrel, the M1941 Handstop also improves the recoil on this weapon but negatively impacts the hip fire accuracy. Given the impressive aim down sights speed, we won’t be hip firing often with the M1928. To continue the stealth build, Subsonic rounds stop our shots from appearing on the minimap and your kills won’t show up on enemy radars.

We’ve gone for the .45 ACP 1000 Round Drums which makes the M1928 slightly heavier, negatively impacting the weapon’s mobility. This doesn’t sound great at first, but we gain an additional 50 bullets in each magazine. Having 100 bullets in every clip transforms the M1928 into an LMG, except this weapon has better mobility, recoil control, and a higher fire rate compared to most LMGs.

To upgrade the M1928’s recoil even further, we’ve gone for the Stippled Grip which provides huge boosts to the recoil stats and centering speed without introducing any negative effects. As we mentioned earlier, drum rounds have the unfortunate effect of reducing our mobility – to counteract this, equip the Quick kit to increase your sprint speed. We can also attach the Sleight of Hand proficiency to decrease the amount of time it takes to reload the SMG.

The CGC Wire Grip hurts the M1928’s sprint to fire time and hip fire accuracy, but it comes with a number of important benefits that this weapon desperately needs. This stock improves our aim down sights speed and walking speed, providing a large boost to the weapon’s mobility. The best part of this attachment is the effect it has on recoil – the CGC Wire Grip enhances the vertical and horizontal recoil control yet again, drastically stabilising the weapon when firing.

There you have it, the best M1928 loadout in Call of Duty Vanguard. Vanguard and Warzone Season 1 arrives on December 2, introducing massive changes to the battle royale game as we know it. Caldera, the new Warzone map, is going to replace ‘80s Verdansk – say your goodbyes to Warzone’s first map by participating in the Operation: Flashback event on November 18.