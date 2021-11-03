The best Call of Duty Vanguard Sten loadout

Trying to find the best Sten loadout in Call of Duty Vanguard? The stock version of the Sten SMG is already one of the best guns in Vanguard, and can be deadly when customised with the right attachments. Sure, some of these attachments may not look great, though the effect they have on the Sten is deniable. What makes this weapon so powerful is its mobility, allowing you to dash through buildings in record time.

One of the Sten’s best attributes is its fast rate of fire which results in a quick time to kill speed. We can harness this power by reducing the recoil on the weapon, making it significantly easier to target enemies from afar. The Sten is an excellent close range weapon, but it’s also capable of dominating from mid range with the right set of attachments.

Our Sten loadout has been designed to reduce as much recoil as possible, while maintaining the weapon’s high mobility stats. With a new magazine type and a few attachments to make the gun stealthy, the Sten has the potential to become a real problem on close quarters maps.

BEST VANGUARD STEN LOADOUT

The best Vanguard Sten loadout is:

Muzzle: Quicksilver Silencer

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Magazine: 9mm Para 50 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Kit: Reach

Proficiency: Momentum

Our muzzle of choice is the Quicksilver Silencer which trades some of the weapon’s effective damage range in exchange for concealment and improved recoil. Despite the damage range nerf, the Sten is more than capable of picking off enemies if they run out of your comfort range.

As for the underbarrel, the Carver Foregrip is a great pick as it improves our vertical recoil control and hip fire accuracy in exchange for increased aim down sights time. This would be an issue with some of the SMGs in Vanguard, but the Sten’s high base stats can afford to take a hit without feeling the effects.

Speaking of high base stats, we’ve gone for the 9mm Para 50 Round Drums to complement this stealthy loadout. This does hurt the Sten’s movement and aim down sights walking speed, but the upgrade is essential for this SMG. This attachment increases the magazine size to 50 bullets, giving you enough bullets to take down multiple people in a single clip. It’s worth selecting the Supply Box field upgrade as it’s very easy to run out of bullets with the Sten.

Subsonic rounds are crucial for close range weapons like the Sten as they keep you off the minimap. This ammo type allows you to shoot without being detected, and any players you eliminate won’t show up on enemy radars. Combining the Subsonic rounds with the Quicksilver Silencer means your actions won’t show up on the minimap, that being said, you need to equip the right Call of Duty Vanguard perks to avoid detection from enemy spy planes.

The Stippled Grip is the obvious choice for our rear grip as it drastically improves the Sten’s vertical and horizontal recoil control, as well as the centering speed. This attachment has such a transformative effect without introducing any negative effects whatsoever – unsurprisingly, the Stippled Grip is a must pick for a lot of Vanguard loadouts.

For close range loadouts, pick the Reach kit to increase the weapon’s melee range. Finally, equip the Momentum proficiency to temporarily gain a movement buff after landing a kill. The boost from Momentum provides you with a higher sprint speed, enough to escape certain death when confronted with a group of enemies – providing you manage to land one kill.

That's all you need to build the best Sten loadout in Call of Duty Vanguard. We recommend using our best Machine Pistol loadout alongside the Sten to equip yourself with a powerful close range setup.