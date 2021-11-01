Looking for the best BAR loadout in Call of Duty Vanguard? The BAR – or the Browning Automatic Rifle, if you’re feeling fancy – is a mainstay of WWII era CoD games, so its return in Vanguard comes as no surprise.

Unlike in previous CoD games, though, the M1918A2 BAR is an assault rifle, rather than an LMG. It packs a powerful punch and is able to take out enemies in two or three shots, but it does suffer from a couple of drawbacks – most notably, its high recoil may give you some trouble hitting your shots, and its rate of fire is rather sluggish, too.

The best Call of Duty Vanguard BAR loadout we’ve found upgrades the weapon’s recoil control and rate of fire. Based on our experience with the game, we also found it particularly useful to also upgrade the BAR’s mobility and accuracy in order to keep up with the fast-paced combat of modern CoD games. However, if you’re particularly struggling with the recoil, we’ve found a few alternative recommendations to help you out.

BEST BAR LOADOUT

The best Vanguard BAR loadout is:

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

G28 Compensator Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Magazine: 8mm Jaeger 20 Round Mag

8mm Jaeger 20 Round Mag Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Kit: On-Hand

On-Hand Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Proficiency: Hardscope

The G28 compensator is a solid choice for a muzzle as it grants a small bonus to the BAR’s recoil control, without any drawbacks in other areas.

For the underbarrel, we recommend the M3 Ready Grip, as it boosts your aim down sights speed, sprint to fire speed, and aim walking movement speed. This helps out with that all-important mobility, but it comes at the cost of a small amount of recoil control. We think it’s a worthy trade-off, but if you’re struggling to control the weapon, the Carver Foregrip will also serve you well.

The barrel in this loadout is completely optional. If you’re in need of some assistance with the weapon’s accuracy, try out the CGC 27” 2B, as it makes the BAR more controllable and reduces scope sway and gun bob, though it negatively impacts its aim down sights speed. Otherwise, though, we recommend skipping this attachment slot.

Similarly, feel free to run the BAR without a stock attachment. If we had to pick one, we’d choose the CGC Wire, which enhances the gun’s sprint to fire speed and movement speed while reducing initial accuracy and recoil. If you can handle the additional recoil, it’s a big mobility buff, but we won’t blame you for choosing to forego it. Conversely, if you’re struggling with the weapon’s recoil, the Chariot WR is your best bet, adding accuracy, recoil control, flinch resistance, and aiming stability – unfortunately, though, this does mean sacrificing some movement speed and aim down sights speed.

Related: Every Vanguard map revealed so far

We can buff the BAR’s mobility even further with the Fabric Grip, which improves aim down sights and sprint to fire speed as well as hip fire recoil recovery at the cost of some accuracy. Optics can be down to personal choice, but we’re not alone in favouring the Slate Reflector for the BAR.

Our magazine choice, the 8mm Jaeger 20 Round Mag, won’t be for everyone, as it decreases the BAR’s bullet velocity, range, penetration, and damage. In exchange, however, it gives a large buff to recoil control and accuracy, fire rate, aim down sights speed, and movement speed.

There are plenty of opportunities to hit enemies through walls in Vanguard, which is why we recommend FMJ Rounds. However, if you prefer to play a little more stealthy, Subsonic is the way to go. The Hardscope perk gives you an accuracy and recoil boost while aiming down sights, which is a great way to keep the gun from kicking around. For your kit, we recommend On-Hand which lessens the downtime after using equipment.

That’s everything you need to know to put together the best Call of Duty Vanguard BAR loadout – if you’ve got your eye on other Call of Duty Vanguard guns, we’ve got the best MP40 Vanguard loadout, the best Vanguard Kar98k loadout, and the best Vanguard MG42 loadout.