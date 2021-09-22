Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 1 – everything we know

There’s a big update coming to CoD’s battle royale game; Warzone integrates with this year’s Call of Duty, Vanguard, later this year. Call of Duty Cold War integrated with Warzone not long after Cold War’s release, and Season 1 began for both games simultaneously in December 2020.

It looks like this year will be fairly similar, with the Call of Duty Vanguard release date scheduled for November. We’ve already had a chance to play the Vanguard open beta and have put together all the Call of Duty Vanguard weapons we’ve seen in the beta so far – all of which can have up to ten attachments – so you better get planning your loadout.

Warzone is currently in Season 5, with both Modern Warfare and Cold War weapons available to players. The Warzone map changed significantly in Season 3, receiving an ’80s makeover complete with action film icons John McClane and Rambo. Now there are even more changes coming to Warzone in November with the integration of Vanguard, including a new map, weapons, and anti-cheat system.

Activision Blizzard is facing a lawsuit filed in July by the state of California (since expanded for QA and customer service contractors) alleging years of discrimination and harassment. Since then, CEO Bobby Kotick has called the company’s initial response “tone deaf”, employees have staged a walkout, Blizzard president J Allen Brack has left, and the ABK Workers Alliance has demanded change at the company. The lawsuit is ongoing; follow the latest developments here. The company is also facing a separate unfair labour practice suit alleging “worker intimidation and union busting”, filed in September by a workers’ union.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 1 release date

Warzone will reset to Season 1 after the release of Vanguard in November. Fans originally expected Warzone to update at the same time as the Vanguard release, but if last year is anything to go by, we may have to wait weeks until this happens. Call of Duty Cold War released November 13, 2020 – but Season 1 for both Cold War multiplayer and Warzone didn’t arrive until December 16.

Call of Duty Warzone new guns

We can expect a vast majority of the Vanguard guns to make their way into Warzone, and potentially earn a place in our best Warzone guns guide. Over 30 guns arrived at launch for Season 1 of Warzone and Cold War last year. It also looks like the integration between loadouts and profiles will be seamless, as the developers confirm in a Call of Duty blog post.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific map

In the same blog post, Raven Software says, “Warzone’s Pacific map will be a change of pace from the war-torn environment of Verdansk to something that is more vibrant and alive… and something with plenty of secrets hidden within its beauty.”

It is roughly the same size as Verdansk and has “numerous points of interest to explore” which could be similar to Warzone’s bunkers, and the current Warzone red doors occupying Verdansk.

The new Warzone map will also launch with an anti-cheat system for PC and will be ready on day one of the Warzone Season 1.

While you’re waiting for Warzone Season 1, why not tinker with your current loadout, with our best Warzone loadouts, or try these other FPS games in the meantime.