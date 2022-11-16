The best Warzone 2 50 GS loadout fills a niche role as a secondary weapon as it carries an effective range that beats out most SMGs. The 50 GS, or Desert Eagle as you might know it, hits incredibly hard for a pistol. With these attachments, it can down an enemy in three shots at a distance of 50 metres.

Here is the best 50 GS loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: EXF Fifty GS

EXF Fifty GS Barrel: SA Tyrant Fifty

SA Tyrant Fifty Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: EXF Resistance Grip

EXF Resistance Grip Trigger Action: SA Competition Trigger

The aim of this loadout is to reduce the recoil of the 50 GS and extend its range to the point where you’ll be able to reliably hit targets from range. To that end, the EXF Fifty GS, SA Tyrant Fifty barrel, and EXF Resistance Grip all serve to lower recoil, extend damage range, and in the case of the muzzle, increase bullet velocity.

There are no optics for the 50 GS that offer a magnified view. Instead, we’ve opted for the Cronen Mini Pro which gives the cleanest view down your barrel and provides a non-obtrusive blue dot.

The SA Competition Trigger gives the 50 GS an increased fire rate with almost no negatives, so you’ll be able to follow up on shots very quickly. With a two-shot kill potential at 20 metres, and a three-shot potential up to 50 metres, you’ll be able to down enemies with extreme efficiency.

There you have the best Warzone 2 50 GS loadout. The accuracy of this pistol sets it apart from any of its competitors, and when you pair it with one of the best Warzone 2 SMGs, you’ll have mid and close firefights covered. If you’re looking for a long range weapon, we also have the best Warzone 2 sniper rifles here, perfect for dealing with your opponents before they know you’re there.