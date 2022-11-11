If you want a great LMG then our best Warzone 2 556 Icarus loadout is great for the longer ranges of the Warzone 2 map. In its base form, the 556 Icarus boasts relatively stable recoil, a very fast rate of fire and a decent ammo count, but it can struggle as soon as you start taking on long-range fights.

Our Warzone 556 Icarus build extends the effective damage range of the LMG, while also working to improve the recoil control and stabilisation as much as possible. The result is a gun that can hose enemies all the way up to sniper distances, and even if you can’t secure the kill at that range, the cumulative chip damage means they’ll be low on armour plates by the time you make it over to them.

We’ve included a couple of alternative attachments in case you want range above all else.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 556 Icarus loadout:

Muzzle: Broadhead-3DP

Broadhead-3DP Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel

FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Corio Precio Factory Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

The Broadhead-3DP might come with a minor dip in damage range, but it adds a ton of recoil stability to this build, while also suppressing your fire. In any case, the FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel adds more than enough bullet velocity and range to make up for it. The Cronen Mini Red Dot optic is essential (although exactly which 1x sight you pick is totally up to you) as visibility is key for maintaining recoil control at distance. Finally, the Corio Precio Factory stock and Sakin ZX Grip helo reduce the recoil further.

If you’re looking to max out your ranged effectiveness then we suggest swapping in the Harbinger D20 for your muzzle and the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel instead of the rear grip. You could also swap in a higher zoom optic like the VLK 4.0 Optic, but it will make this already heavy weapon even more cumbersome.

While they’re nowhere near as effective over long distances as snipers, we suggest pairing the 556 Icarus with one of the best Warzone 2 SMGs like our Warzone 2 Minibak loadout or Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k loadout.

The new Warzone 2 loadout drop system might make perk and equipment choices redundant, but our best guesses are the Heartbeat Sensor and Drill Charge, plus Battle Hardened, Overkill, Fast Hands, and Ghost for our perks.

That’s everything you need if you want to make the best Warzone 2 556 Icarus loadout. We’ll field-test this LMG as soon as the Warzone 2 release date arrives, so keep us bookmarked for then.