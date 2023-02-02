Call of Duty Warzone 2’s new Resurgence map is coming to DMZ too

The new Ashika Island location that’s coming to Call of Duty Warzone 2 as its first Resurgence location will also become part of DMZ when the Warzone 2 Season 2 release date arrives in the multiplayer game in a couple weeks. The map will be a bit different as a DMZ exclusion zone, and feature heavy fog, a new boss, dangerous new locations, and more.

Ashika Island is a new map set in the Pacific Ocean which, according to Call of Duty lore, was planned as a tourist destination when construction was halted in the 1990s for mysterious reasons. Now it’s a waystation for a group of international weapons smugglers, and there’s even a hidden submarine facility in the caverns underneath the island.

When players infiltrate Ashika Island in DMZ, they’ll find it shrouded in fog. They’ll have to look out for other players, but also be on the lookout for the members of Shadow Company, which has set up shop on Ashika.

Activision says there’s a new weapons case on the island, as well as a new boss called the Bombmaker, new locked and dangerous areas, and plenty more besides.

DMZ’s existing locations, the big Al Mazrah Warzone 2 map and the Building 21 exclusion zone, are also going to see changes when season 2 gets underway.

Season 2 will also include a semi-wipe for DMZ progress, although players will retain some unlocks from Season 1 – it’s not as total as server wipes in Escape from Tarkov. You’ll lose all the contraband weapons and keys you’ve collected, and Warzone 2 faction mission progress will be reset. However, you’ll keep any additional insured weapon slots you’ve unlocked, and all mission and boss rewards you’ve earned will remain in your inventory.

Raven Software says DMZ season 1 ramped up difficulty too quickly, and that unlocking new insured weapon slots will be quicker in season 2.

With the heavy fog closing in on Ashika, you’ll want the best Warzone 2 SMG at your side when you infiltrate. You also might want to review the best Warzone 2 Chimera loadout if you’d like to do some fiddling in gunsmith.