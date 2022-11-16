Warzone 2 battle pass AO, sectors, tiers, and rewards explained

Curious about the new Warzone 2 battle pass system? In a change from the old linear system of Call of Duty games of the past, the battle pass in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 allows you to choose which rewards you want to earn first its an all-new Area of Operations format.

The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 battle pass AO appears as a large-scale map across both games, with each unlockable “sector” offering its own reward in the multiplayer game and battle royale game, be it new operators, weapon blueprints, or CoD points. So how do you work your way around the new Warzone 2 battle pass, what are bonus sectors, and how much is it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Battle Pass Area of Operations, tiers, and sectors

While it doesn’t look like it initially, there are still 100 tiers in the Warzone 2 battle pass, with five hidden within each of the 20 “sectors”. Looking at the image above, a sector is a region on the map, and every player, whether on the free or paid track, will start at sector A1.

Within each sector is five tiers, and five rewards, each of which is unlocked with a Battle Token Tier Skip. This means, not only can you move around the sectors in almost any order, but you can also choose which individual tier rewards to unlock first as well. The only restrictions to this are that you must unlock all four standard tier rewards before you can unlock the sector’s HVT, and once you have unlocked the HVT, you can then move to any adjacent sector. Earn Battle Tokens just by playing the game – just like previous battle pass tiers.

There are two outlying sectors: the Bonus Sector, and the Victory Sector. Seen in the bottom left-hand corner of the AO, the Bonus Sector unlocks upon purchase of the full, paid battle pass track, and instantly unlocks a brand-new operator, Zeus. The Victory Sector, in the top right-hand corner, unlocks upon completion of the battle pass.

Battle pass rewards and HVTs

So what is an HVT? Every sector has an HVT, or “high-value target”, as well as four basic rewards. Essentially the HVT is just the most valuable reward in the sector, so there are 20 of these in total across the battle pass. An HVT might be a weapon blueprint, an operator skin, or CP, while basic rewards include calling cards, emblems, and charms.

Weapon unlocks and blueprints

First off, the Orbiter weapon blueprint for the Kastov Assault Rifle platform is available as the HVT of the A1 sector, right at the start of the battle pass. Then, reach sector A6 to unlock the BAS-P SMG, and then on to A7 for the Victus XMR sniper rifle. Both weapons are unlocked on the free battle pass track.

The fastest sector paths to the weapon unlocks are:

BAS-P: A1 > A3 > A6

A1 > A3 > A6 Victus XMR: A1 > A2 > A4 > A7

More weapon blueprints can be unlocked as HVTs in sectors A5, A15, and A16, among others.

Operator skins

Head to sectors A9, A11, and A18 for new operator skins for the base Kortac Group I operator, Zero, and Roze, respectively. As mentioned above, the new Operator, Zeus, can be unlocked at A0, and make it all the way through the battle pass track to unlock the 100% completion Victory Sector, and the Golden Zeus variant.

Kortac’s operators aren’t the only ones getting attention in season 1, though, as other operator skins are available for the likes of Gus and Reyes.

Battle pass cost

Setting you back slightly more than in the original Warzone, the Warzone 2 battle pass will set you back 1,000 CoD points. If you buy it in season one though, and complete it, you’ll earn back more than enough CP to buy the next season’s pass – if you don’t blow them all on shop items in the meantime, that is.

Alternatively, you can fork out a little more and go for the Battle Pass Bundle at 2,400 CP. This not only unlocks the battle pass itself, but starts you off ahead with 20 Battle Token Tier Skips to use right away, allowing you to score the rewards from four sectors without even trying.

If you’ve got the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition, you’ll automatically have the battle pass unlocked, and 50 Battle Token Tier Skips to get you on your way. If you don’t, you can still get it, or upgrade the base game.

If you’re after more freebies for the free PC game, then don’t forget to take a look at the Warzone 2 Twitch Drops that are available for when you’re watching instead of playing. And make sure you have the very best Warzone 2 loadouts ready to go for when you drop into the new DMZ mode, which brings extraction gameplay to CoD.