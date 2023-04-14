Best FJX Imperium – Intervention loadout

Looking for the best FJX Imperium loadout? The newest addition to Warzone 2 is actually an old one, the FJX Imperium – also known as the Intervention – is a bolt-action sniper rifle, capable of dealing incredible damage over vast distances. Famed for its lightning-quick ADS time, you’ll have no doubt seen the Intervention in action if you’ve ever watched a MW2 killstreak montage.

In its default form, the FJX Imperium isn’t anything to write home about, but if tweaked correctly, you’ll be landing headshots in the free PC game like it’s nothing. With sniper one-shot downs being added to Warzone 2, it’s the perfect time to build the best Intervention loadout. When set up correctly, the FLX Imperium can challenge even the best Warzone 2 guns, so here’s our best FJX Imperium loadout.

Best FJX Imperium loadout and tuning

The season 3 update introduced a change that only snipers will appreciate: a single headshot now downs fully-plated enemies. We aren’t back to the glory days of the Kar98, mind you, but it’s better than it has been. In order to down an enemy with a single shot, you have to be using a bolt-action sniper rifle with explosive rounds equipped.

The explosive rounds absolutely tank your bullet velocity and damage range, so this Intervention loadout looks to balance the extreme damage with some much-needed ADS speed and bullet velocity.

The best FJX Imperium loadout and tuning is:

Barrel: TAC-Command 19” (0.00, -0.40)

TAC-Command 19” (0.00, -0.40) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (-0.50, -51,00)

VLK LZR 7MW (-0.50, -51,00) Stock: FJX Lux-7 (+4.00, -2.40)

FJX Lux-7 (+4.00, -2.40) Rear Grip: Skull-40 (-1.00, +0.45)

Skull-40 (-1.00, +0.45) Ammunition: 408 Explosive (+0.70, +9.00)

What you get with this loadout and tuning is an agile sniper rifle that is capable of downing enemies with a single shot. The aim down sight time is minimal, and while you won’t be able to hit those 1km shots consistently due to the explosive rounds slowing the bullet velocity, anything within 200m is toast.

Pair the intervention with one of the best Warzone 2 SMGs and you’re good to go. Alternately, if you don’t want to run the Overkill perk, consider using the best Warzone 2 Basilisk loadout so you have a perk slot for the always-useful High Alert.

Now that you know the best FJX Imperium loadout, it’s time to get out there and start ending games from a ways away. The Intervention is locked away in the Warzone 2 battle pass, so get grinding if you want to lay your hands on one of the best Warzone 2 sniper rifles. Also, you best get those Warzone 2 settings dialed in if you’re looking to make pixel-perfect shots with any consistency.