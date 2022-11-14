To build the best Warzone 2 EBR-14 loadout, we need to upgrade several key distance-specific stats to create an excellent long range rifle. The battle royale game features a new map with tall buildings and wide, open spaces aplenty, so having a powerful marksman rifle in your custom loadout will be essential to success and survival.

The best Warzone 2 EBR-14 loadout is:

Muzzle: Tempus GH50

Tempus GH50 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Stock: SO R55 Adapter

SO R55 Adapter Optic: Corvus Downrange-00

Corvus Downrange-00 Ammunition: 7.62 Armor Piercing

The Tempus GH50 muzzle and FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel both improve the marksman rifle’s recoil control, allowing for more accuracy and quicker refire. However, they also both negatively impact the gun’s aim down sight speed, so we’ve added the SO R55 Adapter stock to combat that.

The Corvus Downrange-00 optic also nerfs aim down sight speed, but it’s worth it for the upgrade in range and accuracy. Finally, we’ve changed the ammunition from standard to 7.62 Armor Piercing bullets in order to upgrade the EBR 14’s damage range, accuracy, and recoil control.

With this accurate, long range marksman rifle by your side, you’ll be able to take enemies out at a distance and move about the map swiftly, both of which are crucial traits needed for the battle royale game. We’d still recommend a sniper support weapon for those close range shootouts, though, so take a look at the best SMGs and best LMGs to take into the FPS game with you.