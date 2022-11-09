If you want the best Warzone 2 FTAC Recon loadout, you’re first going to have to increase the mag size, as this powerful weapon can fire a lethal punch, but it’s not always completely reliable. We’ve added attachments that improve the gun’s time to kill stats – focusing on recoil, damage range, and bullet velocity – here’s how to create the best FTAC Recon build.

Here is the best Warzone 2 FTAC Recon loadout:

Magazine: 15 Round Mag

15 Round Mag Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Muzzle: Shred CP90

Shred CP90 Barrel: Bull Rider 16.5”

Bull Rider 16.5” Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

The FTAC Recon has excellent damage output, but only a ten mag clip size, so we first want to extend that using the 15 Round Mag. The main focus of this build is to improve TTK, so the Bull Rider 16.5″ barrel is perfect for this loadout, increasing bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy.

Next we’ve gone for the Shred CP90 muzzle to improve vertical and horizontal recoil. To complement the recoil stability, we’ve gone for the FSS OLE-V laser which improves aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, and aiming stability. The FTAC Recon can be a little slow to react if you’re facing an SMG or AR, so the ADS speed is vital to bring this gun up to scratch.

Finally we’ve gone for the VLK 4.0 Optic for a clear view and mid-long range build, but find whichever optic you feel comfortable using. You could swap the optic for the Demo Precision Elite Factory stock, to further improve recoil control, but feel free to tinker with this.

That’s everything we’ve got for the best Warzone 2 FTAC Recon loadout. For more of the best loadout drops in Warzone 2, here’s our guides to the best Warzone 2 Kastov 74u loadout, best Warzone 2 STB 556 loadout, and what to expect from the Warzone 2 map this year.