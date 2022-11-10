How Warzone 2 interrogation works

Warzone 2 interrogation is a new feature in the battle royale game which allows you to make the most of your downed opponents. Alongside third-party playlists, proximity chat, and an all-new storm collapse, this new mechanic changes the face of the game when the Warzone 2 release date lands. Using interrogation on your opponent will reveal important intel, giving you a headstart on any other enemies coming your way. So just how does Warzone 2 interrogation work?

What is Warzone 2 Interrogation?

There’s that painful moment (for the losing party) in team battle royales between life and death, when you’ve been downed but you’re not yet out. Unable to shoot back any more, bleeding out, and simply awaiting death – or, if you’re lucky, revival. In Warzone 2, that moment has been made even worse (for the losing party) with interrogation.

Now, approaching a downed opponent triggers the interrogation option, allowing you to pick up and shake down an opponent as they bleed out. Doing so reveals the locations of their teammates, a mechanic you might recognise from other battle royale games such as Fortnite. This makes it easier to avoid any would-be avengers, and take entire teams out of the running. Interrogation only works on player-controlled enemies, though, and can’t be used to reveal other AI combatants – presumably because they won’t enter a downed state.

Interrogation is not the only new feature coming with the “new era” of Call of Duty, with changes to the Warzone 2 gulag making it more tactical than impulsive, and the new DMZ mode bringing an extraction angle to CoD for the first time, while still taking place on the Warzone 2 map, Al Mazrah.