If you’re looking for the best Warzone 2 Kastov 545 loadout, then look no further. A less cumbersome version of the Kastov 762, the Kastov 545 utilises a slightly smaller calibre of bullet. While the damage per round isn’t quite as high as its brethren, the faster fire rate and controllable recoil make hitting your shots and confirming those kills a lot easier.

Here is the best Kastov 545 loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: IG-K30 406mm

IG-K30 406mm Optic: Corio RE-X Pro

Corio RE-X Pro Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory

KSTV-RPK Factory Rear Grip: DEMO-X2 Grip

The key to the best Warzone 2 Kastov 545 loadout is recoil control – the ADS time and fire rate are excellent as standard, so harnessing that power and getting your shots on target is vital. The Harbinger D20 muzzle, IG-K30 406mm barrel, DEMO-X2 Grip, and KSTV-RPK Factory stock all serve to increase recoil control and range, pushing the Kastov 545’s effective range to around 50 metres.

With the increase in range, it’s important to have a clear optic. The Corio RE-X Pro provides a large sight picture with a non-obtrusive red dot, keeping your target in frame at all times. You can opt for a sight with additional magnification if you’re pairing the Kastov 545 with one of the best Warzone 2 SMGs, with short-range weapons coming in clutch if the enemy gets too close.

There you have the best Warzone 2 Kastov 545 loadout, a lethal assault rifle for those looking to dominate mid-range fights, and easily makes the list as one of the best Warzone 2 guns. If you’re looking for a weapon with even more range, we have the best Warzone 2 sniper rifles here which carry one-shot potential even over extreme distances. If you haven’t yet unlocked the Kastov 545, we have the best Warzone 2 Kastov 762 loadout here, which is the gateway to this lethal assault rifle.