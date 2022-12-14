Warzone 2 KD stats are still not here, as Call of Duty update delayed

Warzone 2 KD stats were scheduled to arrive with the latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 update, but as the Infinity Ward battle royale game proceeds to the midpoint of season one, and the Rocket League-inspired CoD Cup mode arrives on time, if you wanted to know how to check your KD and stats in Warzone 2, you’re going to have to wait – and there’s no saying how long.

The best Warzone 2 loadout might make you feel high and mighty, as you charge through the latest CoD FPS game scoring kills and earning cash, but unless you can actually see your kill-death ratio, and know precisely how many matches you’ve won, your victories might feel a little empty.

The Modern Warfare 2 season one Reloaded update, which launches December 14, introduces a variety of changes across the entire CoD suite, including CoD Cup, the limited-time, Rocket League-inspired car combat mode featuring footballers Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr.

Initially, the update would also provide the ability to check your Warzone 2 game stats – if the best Warzone 2 SMGs have been treating you well, you would have been able to check just how many kills they had let you rack up. The implementation of that feature, however, has now been indefinitely delayed.

“Although previously announced, Warzone 2 combat records will not be launching with season one Reloaded due to the accuracy of the data population,” Call of Duty’s developers explain via a statement on Twitter. “However, we continue to work on this feature and the implementation of leaderboards, and will provide an update when available.”

On launch, Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer also lacked kill-death stats, though these have since been added via a patch. Hopefully this feature will arrive in Warzone 2 in the near future.

However, Activision and Infinity Ward have already confirmed that stats will only be available from the launch of the update onwards, meaning all of your kills, deaths, wins, and losses so far will not be counted. Make sure you have the best Warzone 2 M4 loadout ready for when stats finally do arrive, so you can make the most of the clean slate.

