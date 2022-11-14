If you’re looking for the best Warzone 2 LA-B 330 loadout, we have you covered. This bolt-action sniper rifle is part of the Bryson Long Rifle platform, and much like the SP-R 208, is lethal to the upper chest and head with minimal damage drop off. This loadout accentuates the positives of the LA-B 330 by increasing its bullet velocity and ADS speed, making it easy to respond to and hit distant targets.

Here is the best LA-B 330 loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Talon Sixteen

Talon Sixteen Barrel: 23.5” Fluted R-67

23.5” Fluted R-67 Stock: ZLR T70 Pad Extension

ZLR T70 Pad Extension Comb: Aim Assist 406

Aim Assist 406 Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

The Talon Sixteen and 23.5” Fluted R-67 barrel both increase bullet velocity and damage range, with the muzzle also giving the added bonus of suppressing your shots. This is handy as it’ll keep you off the Warzone 2 map when firing, and also make it more difficult for your enemies to pinpoint your location.

To keep your aim snappy and responsive, we have added the ZLR T70 Pad Extension stock and the Aim Assist 406 comb, both of which lower the time it takes for you to ADS. The LA-B 330 is a mobile sniper rifle, something of a mix between those and the marksman rifles, so keeping the ADS time as low as possible means you can zero in on your targets a lot quicker.

Lastly, the FSS ST87 Bolt helps you confirm your kill or follow up on missed shots due to its increased rechambering speed. The increased rate of fire you get from the FSS ST87 Bolt should be more than enough to take an enemy down before they can react to you.

There you have the best Warzone 2 LA-B 330 loadout, a precision weapon that rewards the skilled marksman. If your aim fails you, however, it’s always good to have a ‘plan B’, like one of the best Warzone 2 SMGs. A close range option is vital in case the enemy gets a little too close for comfort. If you haven’t unlocked the LA-B 330 yet, we have the best Warzone 2 SP-R 208 loadout here, the base weapon in the Bryson Long Rifle platform.