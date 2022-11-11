Want the very best Warzone 2 Lachmann-762 loadout? With the option to switch between semi-automatic and fully automatic firing modes, this versatile gun is one of the best Warzone 2 battle rifles available. It can make enemy heads burst instantly, and while there are some recoil control issues to contend with, you can easily fix them by optimising its performance with the help of attachments.

Here is the best Lachmann-762 loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle : Polarfire Suppressor

: Polarfire Suppressor Barrel : 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel

: 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel Stock : FT Mobile Stock

: FT Mobile Stock Underbarrel : VX Pineapple Vert Grip

: VX Pineapple Vert Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

The Polarfire Suppressor muzzle turns the Lachmann-762 into a long-range monster by improving damage range and bullet velocity. Put simply, your bullets go further and do their max damage when they hit targets far away. This muzzle also comes with sound suppression, and its enhanced recoil smoothness helps, even if your aiming stability and aim down sight speed take a hit.

The 15.9” Lachmann Rapp barrel negatively affects your aim down sight speed, as well as slow down your overall movement. However, it’s a price worth paying to give back some much-needed recoil control and buff the bullet velocity for long-range kills. You can grab the FT Mobile Stock to improve your aim walking speed and sprint speed to give yourself some much-needed mobility.

Slap on the VX Pineapple Vert Grip, which makes the gun a little heavier, but it improves gun kick control, hip fire accuracy, hip fire control, and aim walking steadiness. Finally, the Cronen Mini Red Dot is our personal preference for the optic, but you can pick whichever one you’re used to using.

With the best Warzone 2 Lachmann-762 loadout equipped, it’s certainly a contender for one of the best Warzone 2 guns available in the free PC game. If you’re looking for a decent secondary weapon or wish to try something a little bit different, you can check out our best Warzone 2 loadout guide to find the cream of the crop regarding top-tier weapon combinations.