The best Warzone 2 LM-S loadout is for players looking for pinpoint accuracy and devastating damage in mid-range firefights. The LM-S is part of the Lachmann and Meer weapon platform and shares a lot of characteristics with the powerful Lachmann 762. The LM-S is a semi-automatic marksman rifle, and while it can fire multiple shots with surprising speed, the recoil can get the best of you if you aren’t careful. The best Warzone 2 LM-S loadout tames the weapon’s recoil and extends its range to you can dominate your foes in mid-range encounters.

Here is the best LM-S loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: Forge TAC Delta 4

Forge TAC Delta 4 Stock: RAPP-762 Factory

RAPP-762 Factory Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

The ZLR Talon 5 muzzle serves two purposes in this loadout, it extends the damage range and bullet velocity of the LM-S. With many firefights on the Warzone 2 map taking place over large distances, having the fastest bullet velocity possible means your rounds have less travel time once fired and will hit exactly where you want them to.

Due to the LM-S’s surprisingly fast rate of fire, the recoil can get a little out of hand during combat. The RAPP-762 Factory stock, FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel, and the Lachmann TCG-10 rear grip reduce weapon recoil, enabling you to land two-shot kills much easier.

While the range of the LM-S isn’t quite as extreme as one of the best Warzone 2 sniper rifles, it does still pack a punch at 50 metres. The Forge TAC Delta 4 optic provides a clear sight picture with a 4x magnification profile, bringing distant targets closer and subsequently easier to take down.

There you have the best Warzone 2 LM-S loadout, a deadly marksman rifle that can take enemies down with extreme efficiency. If you’re looking to pair your LM-S with a short-range secondary weapon, you won’t go far wrong with these best Warzone 2 SMGs. If you haven’t managed to unlock the LM-S yet, we have the best Warzone 2 Lachmann 762 loadout here, the entry-level assault rifle in the Lachmann and Meer weapon platform.