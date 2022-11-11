In knowing how to unlock the Warzone 2 M13B, you’ll be able to get your hands on one of the best assault rifles in the game. One of the weapons to be added on the Warzone 2 release date, the M13B isn’t going to be easy to unlock – unless you want to pay for it. But it’s thankfully not pay-to-win, as there is a second way to unlock this superb weapon in the free game.

We know that the arrival of Warzone 2 is bringing a bunch of new content to the “new era” of Call of Duty, but that you won’t be able to carry weapons across from the original Warzone, instead being gifted some as-yet-unannounced items for having played Warzone. This particular weapon blueprint isn’t one of them, but we’ve got the details on how to unlock the Warzone 2 M13B.

How to unlock the Warzone 2 M13B

The M13B can be unlocked in Warzone 2 in the in-game store, or by completing a gameplay challenge. Since the assault rifle weapon blueprint won’t be available until the Warzone 2 season one release date, we aren’t sure just how difficult the challenge will be to complete, but we’ll come back and update you once we know more.

As soon as the M13B and its attachments are unveiled in-game, we’ll also let you know the best loadout for the M13B, as the powerful assault rifle will undoubtedly be one of the best in both the standard battle royale game, and its new DMZ mode.

While you await the best M13B loadout, check out the best M4 loadout and the best Lachmann 556 loadout to fill your assault rifle needs. Or if you’d rather try a different loadout altogether, take a look at the best LMGs or sniper rifles – among the best weapon categories to tackle the Warzone 2 map, the largest Warzone map to date.