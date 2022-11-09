Looking for the best Warzone 2 M16 loadout? This assault rifle has made its way into a lot of Call of Duty games over the years, although it was arguably at its strongest back in the original Modern Warfare. MW2 2022’s version isn’t quite as powerful, but it’s one of the only default burst-fire guns in the game and it can still do a lot of damage with the right attachment setup.

Our build utilises the M16’s high accuracy and single-fire mode to turn it into an effective DMR that can save you in a close-range pinch. Ironically, it’s the opposite approach to our best Warzone 2 TAQ-V loadout, which turns a DMR into an assault rifle. We’ve also got a couple of alternative attachment suggestions depending on how you want to play this setup.

Damage ranges and small details like the minimap are still unknown for Warzone 2, so this is our best setup based on multiplayer and a few dozen WZ1 wins.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 M16 loadout:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Before we move on to the attachments, here’s a crucial reminder that this M16 loadout is designed for the single-fire mode – burst-fire will yield terrible results. To switch fire modes on the PC press the B key.

Right, onto the attachments. Your main aim here is to make this super accurate and to improve the damage range and bullet velocity a bit too. So, you can expect the VX Pineapple and Sakin ZX Grip to improve the handline substantially, while the Harbinger D20 will also make recoil smoother, we’ve included it for its sound suppression and improvements to damage range and bullet velocity. The 5.56 High Velocity rounds do hurt the damage range a bit, but we’re in the net positive for this build. Lastly, you’ll want an optic so you can properly see the targets you’re engaging with – the Cronen Mini Red Dot isn’t necessarily the best, but it’s easy to get and doesn’t come with many major ADS time hits.

Test this out in multiplayer for yourself, but if you use this on the single-fire mode you’ll find that you can spam shots as fast as, if not faster than the burst-fire mode, there are no gaps in your firing, and the shots are much, much more accurate.

Make no mistake though, this isn’t a gun that’ll serve you at very long ranges, as its 5.56 rounds simply don’t have enough stopping power. However, this is a mid-range monster. Pair it with a decent sniper like our best Warzone 2 SP-R 208 loadout and you’ll have a great setup. Alternatively, if you prefer to get stuck in you might want to try out our best Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k loadout.

Our favourite perks for Warzone 2 are Battle Hardened, Overkill, Fast Hands, and Ghost. Stim or Heartbeat Sensor are good bets for tactical equipment, as for lethal, we’re guessing the Drill Charge will be a ton of fun for clearing buildings.

We’ll be updating this guide as soon as the Warzone 2 release date is upon us and we can do some proper damage range testing. In the meantime, we’ve got details on the Warzone 2 map and Gulag changes for you to read up on before the big day. Fail to prepare, prepare to fail and all that.