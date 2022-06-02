Second Warzone 2 map “well into development,” says insider

A second Warzone 2 map is “well into development,” according to sources speaking with reliable industry insider Tom Henderson. The Call of Duty Warzone 2 release date is still a way off, but some details are already coming out. Playtesters for the battle royale game’s sequel told Henderson that the map was visible in the menus but unavailable to play, as it is currently in the early stages of development.

Henderson says (via VGC) that details on the map are light, but that suggestions are that it resembles the first Warzone’s Rebirth Island in size. He says a source reported that Warzone 2’s release was aiming for “a couple of months after MW2” – the Modern Warfare 2 release date is in October, meaning that we could be seeing Warzone 2 as soon as December 2022 or early 2023.

Henderson speculates that following the cadence of the current Call of Duty Warzone content cycle, he would expect the FPS game’s second map to launch around a year after the game’s initial launch as part of a ‘year two’ content rotation.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 is well underway, and players have been busily farming King Kong’s super monkey balls for XP and petting their dog guns. With Warzone reaching over 100 million players in 2021, it’s safe to assume that Warzone 2 is one of the biggest upcoming games in a while.

