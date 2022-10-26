Warzone 2 map potentially revealed in Modern Warfare 2 campaign

Another Warzone 2 map outside of the already announced Al Mazrah may have been teased in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign in mission ‘El Sin Nombre’, as players are eagerly putting together information from Activision, leaks, and a healthy dose of speculation as to how a second map may figure into the battle royale game.

Don’t worry, we won’t be spoiling the Modern Warfare 2 campaign for you while talking about a possible Warzone 2 map, apart from the fact that there’s a map on the table in the ‘El Sin Nombre’ mission. This map is for Las Almas, a location in both Modern Warfare 2’s campaign and multiplayer, and it will be used to house a number of smaller multiplayer experiences, which you’ll be able to play when the Modern Warfare 2 release time unlocks in your area.

Core maps are for the classic multiplayer game experience, while battle maps offer up the larger game modes. So Las Almas is a bigger playspace home to both types of maps, but having the full map present in the campaign may point to a larger Warzone 2 map down the line as well.

It would make sense to reuse the entire location, and it might replace Al Mazrah down the line or even exist alongside it. The Warzone 2 map could even be the rumoured Resurgence map – like the original Warzone’s Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep – coming to the game, where part of Las Almas is used for the battle royale game mode.

The Resurgence map is currently just a rumour, with it apparently set to release sometime in 2023 and even have narrative elements, likely extending on from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. So when you put all these pieces together in the FPS game, as some users on Reddit have already done, they could show what’s coming to Warzone 2 down the line.

Then again, Las Almas could just be used as a battle map in Modern Warfare 2, but I find it hard to believe that a map of that size won’t have some other uses down the line, even if it is just for Resurgence or something similar.

If you’re getting excited for Warzone 2 and want to know more, we have all the Warzone 2 DMZ details, like how it changes up the battle royale’s formula and makes it more like Escape From Tarkov. We also have all the information regarding the Warzone 2 release date, crossplay functionality, and more. We’ve also got the best Modern Warfare 2 settings for your PC, to make the game really shine.