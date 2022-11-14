How to preload Warzone 2

Save yourself from a painful headache by learning how to preload Warzone 2 to avoid downloading over 100GB worth of data on launch day

Call of Duty Warzone 2 pre load: a solider holding an assault rifle as the sun goes down

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Want to know how to preload Warzone 2? Warzone 2 is almost upon us, which means you’re going to have to download 100GB+ worth of data if you want to be up and running on launch day. With only a few days to go before the main event, it’s important to prepare your computer by downloading Warzone 2 ahead of time.

Fortunately, preloading Warzone 2 is a simple process. To preload Warzone 2, you need to open up Battle.net, click the Warzone 2 icon and press the big blue ‘Install’ button. Once the files have finished downloading, you just need to wait for the 16th. Check out our Warzone 2 release time guide to find out precisely when you can get onto the servers.

When can I preload Warzone 2?

You can preload Warzone 2 using the Battle.net client on PC. The option will be available from November 14 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT.

Can I preload Warzone 2 on Steam?

Right now, you cannot preload Warzone 2 on Steam. There’s been some confusion as to whether the battle royale game is going to be playable on Steam as Warzone 2 doesn’t have a store page. We’ll update this guide with preload instructions for Steam if this information becomes available.

How to preload Warzone 2 on PS4, PS5, and Xbox

On your respective console, head to the store and find the search bar. Type in Warzone, navigate through the Call of Duty games until you find Warzone 2 and press the ‘Preload’ or ‘Install’ button.

If your console can’t find the Warzone 2 page on the Xbox or Playstation store, this means the option to preload the game isn’t available right now. You may need to wait a few hours until Warzone 2 can be preloaded.

That’s everything you need to know to preload Warzone 2. You’ve still got some time to unlock the best Warzone 2 guns in Modern Warfare 2 to give yourself a competitive edge against your opponents. Utilise these weapons to create the best Warzone 2 loadouts – these carefully constructed class setups have been designed to help you land your next win.

