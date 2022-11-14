Warzone 2 release time – when you can play the battle royale

Knowing the Warzone 2 release time in your region is essential if you want to be among the first to drop into the new multiplayer game. So gather your squad, ready your loadouts, and prepare to take on human opponents and AI combatants alike in the massive Al Mazrah battlefield.

As the “new era” of Call of Duty continues, Warzone 2 season 1 brings a new map, DMZ mode, and more to the free game, and will reward players coming from the original Warzone, too, so keep an eye out in-game for that. But as the Warzone 2 release date nears, we want to know how to preload Warzone 2, and just what time we can start. So here’s all the Warzone 2 release times around the globe.

When is the Warzone 2 release time?

The release time for Warzone 2 is the same across all platforms, and is 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST on November 16, 2022, so you and your friends can all drop in together thanks to Warzone 2 crossplay. This is also the same time across the globe, so no-one misses out on any of the action. Just make sure your PC meets the Call of Duty Warzone 2 system requirements before hopping in.

Now you know when to drop in as early as possible, it must be time to start thinking about your loadouts, right? Given the size of the Warzone 2 map, we’d recommend starting with the best sniper rifles, LMGs, and marksman rifles. You should also familiarise yourself with some of the new gameplay features too, like strongholds and black sites, as well as the changes to the gulag system.