Warzone 2 Resurgence release date, map leaks, and loadouts

Warzone 2 Resurgence quickly became a fan-favourite game mode when it was released back in 2020, with Rebirth Island giving players a more frenetic, fast-paced experience than they were used to with Verdansk. Resurgence was unique in that players could respawn after dying, as long as one member of their squad was still alive.

With the Warzone 2 season 2 announcement, Infinity Ward revealed that Resurgence is coming back to the free PC game with the next update. The original map, Rebirth Island, was based on the prison island of Alcatraz. Rebirth Island saw players fight over every inch of space, with points of interest including the prison itself, a huge biochemistry building, and the staff living quarters.

Warzone 2 Resurgence release date

The Resurgence game mode in Call of Duty Warzone 2 launches on February 15. The official Call of Duty Twitter account revealed the contents of Warzone 2’s second season: the return of Resurgence, and a smaller battle royale map created for both Resurgence and DMZ.

The announcement didn’t specify when Resurgence would be released within the new season. With any luck, Resurgence may launch on February 15, but it could be the case that fans won’t get their hands on the returning game mode until the mid-point of season 2, much like what happened with raids.

Resurgence map leak

There has been an alleged leak of the new, smaller battle royale map that Infinity Ward is working on. If the leak is true, the new Resurgence map looks to be a mixture of Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep, featuring several points of interest (POI) surrounding a central castle area. Note that this image is a leak and may not represent the final product released by Infinity Ward.

If this map leak is correct, however, the main POI for the new Resurgence map will be:

Water Treatment

Residential

Shipwreck

Port

Industrial Ruins

Beach Club

Town Centre

Power Plant

Castle

Apartments

Greenhouses

Best Resurgence loadouts

Dropping into a Resurgence match is unlike any other experience in Warzone 2. If you’re landing in Al Mazrah, it’s likely that you’ll have the time to get your bearings, loot up, and choose when and where to fight. The pace is yours to set, and because of that, matches can go on for a long time and there may be periods when you’re not doing much at all.

When you land in Resurgence, it’s likely that there will be plenty of people landing with you due to the size of the map. Scrambling around to find whatever loot you can, or fighting with the pistol you spawn with, it’s important to gain a foothold and to drive the enemy away. Killing an enemy player doesn’t mean they’re gone for good as you’ll have to secure the team wipe to ensure they don’t come back.

With that in mind, your loadout choices will differ from those used on Al Mazrah. Range isn’t as much of a factor, with mobility and damage the kings of this arena. Consider going with the best Warzone 2 Fennec or the Lachmann Sub as these compact SMGs offer high sprint speeds, quick sprint to fire speed, and immense damage up close.

Whether you’re reacting to an incoming threat or pushing an enemy position, wiping each team you encounter is vital if you want to net that Resurgence win. Sniper rifles aren’t in a good state in Al Mazrah at the moment, and this counts double for a smaller Resurgence map, so consider pairing those quick-firing SMGs with the best Warzone 2 RPK loadout, or perhaps the best TAQ-56 loadout. Both offer excellent, controllable recoil in the mid-range and should see off anyone who dares look your way.

That’s all the information we have on Warzone 2 Resurgence right now, but rest assured we’ll be updating this guide when we know more. If you’re still concentrating on Al Mazrah, we have the best Warzone 2 loadouts here. With the recent changes to how you acquire your customised weapons, it’s more important than ever to have the most effective setup possible.