Best Warzone 2 shotgun in season 1

The best Warzone 2 shotgun might not immediately spring to mind when you think about the sprawling Al Mazrah and its high, long-distance vantage points, but you may be surprised about just how well it might serve you. After all, the map is dense with buildings, and you could easily run into an opponent tucked into the corner of a room. You will also certainly get more up close and personal once the storm circles close in.

The best Warzone 2 shotgun is the Expedite 12. As long as your opponent doesn’t have full armour, you can one-shot them if you’re close enough in the battle royale game. However, we’d certainly recommend running Overkill – more on that in our guide to the Warzone 2 perk packages – so you can accompany your shotgun with one of the best Warzone 2 guns with a bit more range.

The best Warzone 2 shotguns

The best Warzone 2 shotguns are:

Expedite 12

Bryson 800

Bryson 890

Lockwood 300

Expedite 12

Take opponents out with one swift shot with the best Warzone 2 Expedite 12 loadout, by closing up the spread of pellets and getting more of them to hit their mark, thus increasing damage by default. As with most of our shotgun loadouts, you also want to make this shotgun even more mobile than it already is, as speed and mobility are crucial with these close-range weapons.

Bryson 800

Easily one of the best Warzone 2 shotguns, the Bryson 800 can deal significant damage on close-range contact, and adding the right attachments with the best Warzone 2 Bryson 800 loadout makes the pump-action shotgun even more hard hitting, concentrating on building a light-weight, high-speed killing machine.

Bryson 890

Smaller and more mobile than the Bryson 800, you can still deal significant damage with the 890 while being stealthy and nimble around the Warzone 2 map. The best Warzone 2 Bryson 890 loadout focuses on improving its damage range, as its mobility is already superb.

Lockwood 300

The Lockwood 30 can still contend with the other shotguns in this list with the right attachments. Our best Warzone 2 Lockwood 300 loadout focuses on the shotgun’s damage range, so you can more effectively deal damage at a slightly longer range than other shotguns, and making it easier to down opponents on instinct, rather than carefully lining up your shot.

