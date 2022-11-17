Warzone 2 social not working fix

Are you having issues with Warzone 2 social not working? Warzone 2 is currently experiencing a bug with its social menus, stopping players from viewing their friends list. If you’re looking to group up with your mates and you aren’t sure what to do, we’ve got you covered.

The workaround for this bug that lets you invite friends requires you to have your mates added to your friends list already. Once you have access to your friends list in Warzone 2, you should be able to get into a private lobby. It’s early days for the battle royale game, so we’re hoping the social menu bug gets fixed soon in an upcoming patch.

Warzone 2 social not working error explained

The social menu in Warzone 2 may be broken, but you can get around this issue by using the channel system. You need to add your friends to your friends list first, and you can do this without accessing the social menu in Warzone 2:

Locate the Steam or Battle.net profile you wish to add as a friend

Add them to your friends list

Make sure you can see their in-game activity in your client

Another option you have is to download the Call of Duty Companion app on Android or iOS. This app lets you add your friends using their Activision ID details – any players you add using the app immediately appear on your in-game friends list. This also works with Warzone 2 crossplay, if your pals are on a different platform to you.

How to invite friends in Warzone 2

Now that your friends have been added to your friends list, you should be able to invite them to your private party. Here’s what you need to do to add your friends to your Warzone 2 party:

Click the headphones button in the top right corner

You should see a game channel named ‘Party’. Click the Party channel and you should receive the option to invite your friends

Click the invite friends option to gain access to your friends list

That’s all you need to do in order to play with your friends in Warzone 2. Now that you’re grouped up with your pals, you should definitely check out our best Warzone 2 loadouts to equip yourself with the strongest weapons in one of the best free PC games this year.