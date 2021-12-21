The best Automaton loadout in Warzone Pacific

Want to know what the best Automaton Warzone Pacific loadout is? The beginning of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 1 brings some of the best Call of Duty Vanguard guns to the game. These guns dramatically shake up the meta for the popular battle royale game, and the Automaton is one of the best assault rifles in Warzone if you use the right build.

While the Automaton isn’t as powerful and precise as the Warzone Cooper Carbine, it ranks highly among the other assault rifles thanks to its steady recoil control, making it a beginner-friendly gun.

The best Warzone Automaton loadout increases its already rock-solid recoil control, gives a boost to its accuracy, and kits you out with as many bullets in the chamber as possible – a deadly option when pairing it with a decent sniper rifle such as the Kar98k. That said, this gun may not be for everyone, so we also have the best STG 44 loadout you can use to see how it fares.

Best Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Automaton loadout

The best Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Automaton loadout is:

MX Silencer

ZAC Skeletal

Anastasia Sniper

G16 2.5k

.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums

Polymer grip

Lengthened

M1941 Hand Stop

Tight Grip

Fully Loaded

By equipping the MX Silencer, you get sound suppression and additional accuracy buffs, as well as an increase in your aim down sights speed. The ZAC Skeletal is good if you strafe while aiming, and also gives you significant buffs to recoil control during the first few rounds you fire.

The Anastasia Sniper boosts bullet velocity, overall range, and the accuracy of the Automaton. Since you’re not going to shoot without aiming, the drop in hip fire accuracy is nothing to worry about. You can get more accuracy and a bit more recoil control by equipping the G15 2.5x Optics at the cost of aim down sight speed.

Another thing you want to increase with the Automaton is the number of bullets you can fire before reloading. This is where the .55 Sakura 75 Round Drums come in. You will see a drop in aim down sights speed, movement speed, and reload quickness, but it’s all worth it for the extra bullets. You can also extend every bullet’s velocity by putting Lengthened in the ammunition slot, and since there are no drawbacks, it’s a perfect combination.

Like other assault rifles, your rear grip should be the Polymer Grip. It gives you flinch resistance, stability to recoil, and accuracy during sustained fire, with no additional debuffs. When paired with the ZAC Skeletal, this means your recoil control is a little more consistent. For further buffs to recoil management, you can go with the M1941 Hand Stop, and there are no noticeable or relevant downsides, as we’re not using this weapon for its hip fire accuracy.

Finally, let’s talk about the perks. Fully Loaded is a natural fit here as it gives you maximum ammunition, especially when you pair it with the .55 Sakura 75 Round Drums. The second perk should be Tight Grip, which further bolsters your accuracy and recoil control during sustained fire.

That’s it for the best Warzone Pacific Automaton loadout. As it’s a particularly aggressive build that we’re going for here, we recommend having the C4 and Stun Grenades in your inventory. Additionally, you can have a look at our best Warzone loadout drop guide for more tips on what you can pair with this deadly assault rifle.