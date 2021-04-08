Another 15,000 Call of Duty: Warzone accounts have been banned

Raven Software and Activision are continuing their banning spree against cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone. The developer took to Twitter to reveal that another 15,000 accounts have been banned, and that there’s “more to come”, which I believe is becoming their sign-off line for these tweets.

We’ve seen a few ban waves over the past few months. In March, we saw two ban waves with one catching 13,000 accounts though a number wasn’t given on the other tweet. We also got three ban waves in February, so it appears that Raven isn’t letting up anytime soon.

This all follows a blog post from the developer in February that spells out its “zero tolerance” approach towards “cheaters across Call of Duty and Call of Duty: Warzone”. The developer says it’s focusing on combating “both cheaters and cheat providers”, with weekly backend security updates occurring since launch. There have also been an improvement on in-game reporting mechanisms and the introduction of two-factor authentication, which immediately “invalidated over 180,000 suspect accounts”.

The timing is probably decent as there’s a brand new sniper in town, and, uh, there are fewer things more frustrating than a cheater with a sniper. We have a guide on how to unlock the ZRG 20mm in Warzone if you haven’t got it yet. If you have, though, then our best ZRG 20mm Warzone loadout guide is probably what you need.

New #Warzone ban wave today. Another 15,000 accounts banned. More to come. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 7, 2021

