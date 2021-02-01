The best AK74u Warzone loadout

Want to find the best AK74u loadout in Warzone? When it comes to deciding what the best Warzone SMGs are, one of the factors that is often overlooked is the player’s aim. On paper, the Cold War MP5 is the best SMG in the game due to its ease of use and overall power. When paired with the right attachments, the AK74u might be the best SMG, but only for accurate shooters thanks to its headshot damage bonus.

The Warzone meta has shifted dramatically since the nerfs to the DMR 14 and best Mac-10 loadout. Unlike at the beginning of Season One, the Call of Duty community has been receptive to a number of weapons they previously ignored. Since all of the Call of Duty Cold War guns were introduced to the battle royale game at the end of last year, these weapons have proven to be considerably better than a lot of people gave them credit for.

For the best AK47u setup, the recoil can be adjusted in a way where the bullet spray only travels vertically making the AK74u a dream to use as you can focus entirely on aiming for the head.

BEST WARZONE AK74U LOADOUT

The best Warzone AK74u loadout is:

GRU Suppressor

10.3” Liberator

Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum

Wire Stock

Spetsnaz Grip

As with most SMGs in Warzone, the GRU Suppressor is perfect as it provides the AK74u with the all important sound suppression feature. This allows you to shoot freely without worrying about being spotted on the radar. While this may not seem important, in the late game this can be the difference between a win or a loss, so it’s definitely worth using this attachment.

The 10.3” Liberator barrel gives the AK74u a much-needed boost to its bullet velocity, increasing the time to kill speed even further. There’s an opportunity to use the 10.3” Task Force instead, which also increases the gun’s damage range, but goes against this weapon’s stock strengths. Try to use this gun at close range, ideally for fights within 20m.

The Spetsnaz Grip addresses both the vertical and horizontal recoil, turning the bullet spread into a vertical line instead of a curve. This makes handling the recoil a breeze as you only need to drag the AK74u down slightly as you fire. You won’t need to unload an entire magazine with this weapon, but it’s nice to know you can easily control the recoil when you need to.

Speaking of unloading magazines, the Spetsnaz 50 Rnd Drum lets you shoot to your heart’s content. There’s enough bullets here to handle at least two enemies, with a few to spare for any stray squad members. This does slightly impact the aim down sight time and reload speed, but you shouldn’t lose any fights because of this minor inconvenience. Finally, the Wire Stock gives the AK74u a small boost to the sprint to fire time without producing any negative effects.

The AK74u’s biggest downside is that the damage drop-off beyond 20m is high, meaning you won’t be able to kill enemies from a distance with this SMG. With this in mind, as long as you play to the weapon’s strengths by using it at close distances only, you should have no problem racking up kills. If you have a steady shot, the AK74u’s headshot damage is higher than any other SMG, making it an easy pick for skilled players.

Try to pair the AK74u with a weapon that specialises in long-ranged battles. The easy option would be the best Warzone Kar98k loadout which can be built for quickscoping or for classic sniper fights. Likewise, the best LW3 Tundra Warzone loadout might be a good pick if you want the ability to fight from range. The LW3 Tundra is unique as the Ultrazoom Custom scope doesn’t produce a lens flare glint, making it tricky for enemies to find you if you miss a few shots.