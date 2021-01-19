The best Bullfrog Warzone loadout

Looking for the best Bullfrog loadout in Warzone? The Warzone meta is constantly evolving, and the Bullfrog is emerging as one of the best Warzone SMGs. When paired with the right attachments, this fully automatic SMG can hold almost as many bullets as an LMG while maintaining the same accuracy you would expect.

The best Mac-10 loadout was such a staple of the battle royale game for so long that barely anyone thought to give this Call of Duty Cold War gun a try. Not only does the Bullfrog dominate at close range, it does an impressive job at medium distances thanks to its impressive damage range.

Now that the community has tried out the Bullfrog, it’s easy to see why everyone is picking this weapon. The fact that this weapon is a close rival to the Kilo 141 assault rifle says so much about the DPS of this SMG. Though the Bullfrog lacks the same damage of some of the other SMGs, the massive magazine coupled with high bullet velocity more than makes up for it.

BEST WARZONE BULLFROG LOADOUT

The best Warzone Bullfrog loadout is:

GRU Suppressor

6.7” VDV Reinforced

Stanag 85 Rnd

No Stock

Spetsnaz Grip

The GRU Suppressor gives the Bullfrog that all important sound suppression trait, making it easy to silently eliminate players. This attachment also increases the damage range of the Bullfrog, giving you the ability to fight from short and medium distances.

Just like the GRU Suppressor, the 6.7” VDV Reinforced barrel increases the Bullfrog’s damage range and increases bullet velocity. These two attachments give the Bullfrog an edge when firing at a distance. The only downside to this barrel is the sprinting move speed, which has been downgraded, though this isn’t noticeable in combat.

The main reason to use the Bullfrog is the Stanag 85 Rnd magazine. Yes, the damage output of the Bullfrog isn’t anything special, but the amount of bullets it can fire at any given time is. There’s no need to worry about reloading after every kill, a problem that plagues every other SMG in Warzone. Reloading takes slightly longer with this mag, though it’s not an issue as you don’t need to reload anywhere near as often.

To get the most out of the Bullfrog’s mobility, use the No Stock attachment, as it provides a substantial boost to the sprint to fire time. It’s perfect for this lightweight SMG, allowing you to go from a full sprint into a spray of bullets almost instantly. There is a trade off, however, as the hip fire accuracy does drop off quite a bit, but it’s better than not being able to fire your weapon at all.

The Bullfrog features clean iron sight optics, giving us the option to select an underbarrel attachment instead. One of the best aspects about this SMG is its incredible recoil, and we can take things even further by adding the Spetsnaz Grip. By increasing the vertical and horizon recoil control, this gun becomes an instant threat in close quarter combat.

The ideal loadout would place the Bullfrog as a secondary weapon, opting for a long ranged weapon like the DMR 14 or the LW3 Tundra to cover enemies at a distance.