Are you looking for the best C58 assault rifle loadout in Warzone? Warzone Season 4 has landed, introducing three powerful weapons to the battle royale game: the MG82 LMG, C58 assault rifle, and the lethal nail gun. Ever since Season 2, the developers have been careful about releasing powerful weapons that completely shift the meta.

What tends to happen these days is a new weapon will be released, only to be buffed in the mid-season update. However, it doesn’t look like any of these weapons will be receiving buffs in the future as they seem to be powerful already. The C58 in particular is definitely the hardest weapon to use out of the bunch, but a high skill ceiling shouldn’t put you off. The last Warzone gun to have a high skill ceiling was the DMR 14, and we all know how that turned out.

Also included in the Season 4 update are brand new Ground Fall challenges – to help you complete these, we’ve got a guide to the crashed satellite and uplink locations. It’s worth checking out these challenges to score some easy rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about the best C58 loadout in Warzone.

How to unlock the C58 assault rifle

To unlock the C58 assault rifle, all you need to do is reach tier 31 on the free battle pass.

BEST WARZONE C58 LOADOUT

The best Warzone C58 loadout is:

Agency Suppressor

18.7” Ranger

Field Agent Grip

Royal & Kross 4x

STANAG 55 Rnd

The C58 has a bit of a learning curve due to its slow rate of fire. Unfortunately, there’s very little you can do to compensate for this using attachments, however, we can try to play to the weapon’s strengths. Right off the bat, we’ve gone for the Agency Suppressor to give the gun increased bullet velocity and a higher effective damage range. We also gain slightly improved vertical recoil control, and sound suppression to keep us off the radar when firing.

The improvements from the muzzle will turn the C58 into a deadly long distance weapon, perfect for picking people off behind cover. As for the barrel, the 18.7” Ranger is an excellent choice as it improves the weapon’s bullet velocity even further, and improves the vertical recoil control. The best part is that this only has an impact on the gun’s hip fire accuracy, and that’s something you won’t ever notice using the C58.

To give the C58 a little more help at range, the Field Agent Grip is the obvious choice for the underbarrel slot. While this does decrease the user’s mobility while firing and aiming down sights, it drastically improves both horizontal and vertical recoil control. Now that the C58 has significantly better recoil control, we’ve decided to pick the Royal & Kross 4x which may sound strange at first, but you need to give the weapon a try first as the accuracy is truly incredible.

Finally, the STANAG 55 Rnd ensures your weapon is fully stocked with bullets without causing any major inconveniences. You will have to account for slightly longer reload times, but that’s a given for an accurate assault rifle like the C58.

And that’s all there is to know about the best C58 loadout in Warzone. Have you had a chance to explore any of the Warzone red door locations? These mysterious doors contain portals that will drop you into special rooms in Verdansk containing massive amounts of loot. You may also want to check out our best Warzone guns guide to see which weapons are still meta going into Season 4.