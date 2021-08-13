Searching for the best EM2 loadout in Warzone? It’s always difficult for devs to get weapon balancing perfect, which is why a lot of Warzone guns either feel over or underpowered at launch. The EM2 is the latest assault rifle to join the battle royale game’s arsenal, and it looks like this weapon may find its way onto our best assault rifles in Warzone list.

If you experiment with the stock EM2, you probably won’t think much of the weapon due to its incredibly slow aim down sight speed. Though the damage output is impressive, there’s almost no point in using the gun if you can’t line up a shot. In Warzone, standing still for three seconds is essentially a death sentence. Fortunately, we can drastically improve this weapon with some vital attachments.

Warzone Season 5 comes with a brand new battle pass, introducing the EM2 and the Tec-9 SMG to the game. To unlock the EM2 assault rifle, all you need to do is reach tier 15 on the battle pass. Here’s everything you need to build the best EM2 loadout in Warzone.

BEST WARZONE EM2 LOADOUT

The best Warzone EM2 loadout is:

Agency Suppressor

27.4” Ranger

Field Agent Grip

40 Rnd

Axial Arms 3x

It’s rare to find an assault rifle that opts for anything other than the Agency Suppressor, mainly because it provides a massive boost to the effective damage range, but it also buffs the weapon’s horizontal recoil control. It’s not all positive – you do have to deal with slightly worse hip fire accuracy and sprinting move speed, but this isn’t too noticeable on a big assault rifle like the EM2.

Judging by the stock scope on the EM2, this assault rifle was built for long distance fights. To take advantage of the EM2’s naturally high accuracy stats, we can go a step further by using the 27.4” Ranger. With this barrel, you can increase the gun’s bullet velocity and improve the vertical recoil control at the same time. The extra bullet velocity makes it easy to pick off enemies from a distance, as you won’t need to account for bullet drop.

Most assault rifles benefit from larger magazines, and the EM2 is no exception. Equip the 40 Rnd to boost the number of bullets at your disposal without taking a hit to the weapon’s slow aim down sight speed. As for the underbarrel grip, the Field Agent Grip improves both the horizontal and vertical recoil control, and the overall accuracy of the gun.

To utilise all of this power and accuracy, select the Axial Arms 3x optic to spot enemies from a distance. The EM2 is extremely deadly when paired alongside Combat Recon, one of the new Warzone perks. Once you damage an enemy with this perk equipped, you can temporarily see them on the minimap and it automatically alerts your teammates with a ping. Given how deadly the EM2 is from a long range, this could become a lethal combination, especially in the endgame.

That’s everything you need to create the best EM2 loadout. If you’re looking for powerful weapons to dominate the battlefield, check out our best Warzone loadout drops to equip yourself with the best gear possible. If you’re looking to get a competitive advantage over your enemies, read our Warzone red doors guide to gain instant access to high tier loot.