The best FAL Warzone setup

Looking for the best FAL Warzone build? While this semi-auto rifle is being slept on in Modern Warfare’s core multiplayer, it’s easily one of the best assault rifles in Warzone thanks to its superb long-range effectiveness and a frightening time to kill.

Looking over the FAL’s base stats you’ll spot that it has the best base damage of its weapon class, and if you can spam the trigger fast enough its damage per second is only bested by the M4 with a Socom conversion, which has plenty of drawbacks. Against a fully armoured enemy in Warzone, the FAL will down them with fewer shots than any other AR with spare ammo to take their buddies out too. Make no mistake, the FAL is one of the best Warzone guns and should absolutely be considered for your next Warzone loadout.

Add the right attachments and you’ve got a recipe for success. The only drawbacks of the FAL are its aim down sight speed, ammo capacity, and sprintout time – and these are only mediocre rather than outright poor. Below you’ll see our dream spec for the FAL so you can enter your next battle royale match with confidence.

Best FAL Warzone setup

The best FAL Warzone attachments are:

Monolithic Suppressor

XRK Marksman

VLK 3.0x Optic

30 Round Mags

Merc Foregrip

The Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Marksman barrel will help extend your effective range, you can swap in a short range optic like the Viper Reflex Sight instead of the VLK 3.0x Optic, but we think the FAL’s iron sights aren’t clean enough to use.

Finally, the Merc Foregrip will help minimise recoil, while the 30 Round Mags give you enough rounds to theoretically take out six enemies before having to reload. If you want to get a tiny bit more mobility back then you can always opt for the 24 Round Mags instead – it’s still enough rounds to grab a few kills per mag.

If you need to grind the attachments then it can take a while, so we’d recommend hopping into any close-quarter playlist on hardcore mode, where you’ll have one-hit kill rifle.

If you need any more convincing then the always brilliant TheXclusiveAce has broken down the stats in painstaking detail.

Seeing as the FAL is so effective at dealing with most ranges, we’d advise pairing it with either a Warzone HDR or AX-50 class, or the best Akimbo pistols in Warzone so you’ve got a solid backup in CQB scenarios.