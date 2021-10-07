Want to try the best Grav loadout in Warzone? The Grav is the latest addition to the arsenal of weapons in Warzone, bringing the total of Cold War assault rifles up to ten. With so many assault rifle options in the battle royale game, it takes a special weapon to break into the current Warzone meta. It’s early days right now, but it looks like the Grav could make a claim as one of the best Warzone assault rifles.

It’s not easy to overthrow weapons like the C58 or the FARA 83, instead the Grav differentiates itself in a few key areas. The base version of the Grav has the fastest bullet velocity of any assault rifle in Warzone, and the fire rate of the weapon is equal to the Groza. To top it off, the damage per shot of the Grav is the same as the QBZ-83, making it lethal in the right hands.

Once we optimise the build using the right attachments, the Grav certainly makes a claim for a spot on the best Warzone guns list. The Grav joins the game alongside the .410 Ironhide shotgun in Warzone Season 6. To unlock the Grav in the free battle pass, you just need to reach tier 30. Use these attachments to build the best Grav loadout in Warzone.

BEST WARZONE GRAV LOADOUT

The best Warzone Grav loadout is:

Suppressor

Field Agent Grip

50 Rnd

Airborne Pistol Grip

Axial Arms 3x

The Suppressor is a great option for the Grav as it increases the weapon’s sprint to fire and aim down sight speed, improves on the bullet velocity, and adds sound suppression – this is key for the later stages of any battle royale match, and it never hurts to improve your mobility. The suppressor does shorten the effective damage range of the Grav, but this isn’t significant enough to cause any problems.

We’ve gone for the Field Agent Grip underbarrel attachment to improve the Grav’s recoil. Any weapon with a high rate of fire is going to have some recoil, and the Grav definitely needs help to make the firing pattern less scattered. This underbarrel does negatively affect the weapon’s mobility when firing while moving, which again, doesn’t matter too much if used properly.

The 50 Rnd magazine is an easy pick for the Grav as you can never go wrong with more bullets. You do have to account for a slower reload time, but 50 rounds should be more than enough to make it through most fights. As for the handle attachment, the Airborne Pistol Grip drastically improves the Grav’s aim down sight speed, perfect for any unexpected encounters.

Finally, the Axial Arms 3x turns the Grav into a long range monster, though you can switch to the Microflex LED if you’d prefer to use this weapon as a sniper support gun. The Grav suffers from poor reload speed and above average recoil, but is highly effective from a distance.

That’s all you need to build the best Grav loadout in Warzone. If you’re looking for the perfect sniper rifle to pair this assault rifle with, check out our Kar98k and Swiss K31 loadout guides. Prefer to take on enemies up close? Read our Modern Warfare AUG and Mac-10 loadouts to equip yourself with the best SMGs in the game.