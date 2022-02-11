Want to unlock the KG M40 assault rifle in Warzone Pacific? Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 introduces massive changes to the battle royale game, both in terms of bug fixes and new features. The latest season has been delayed by two weeks in order to address some of the issues players are experiencing with both Vanguard and Warzone. The update includes point of interest changes to Caldera, new items, and four new weapons.

The KG M40 boasts the second highest damage per shot in the ​​assault rifle category, yet it’s surprisingly accurate when fired from mid to long range. With a fire rate above 600 RPM, you might struggle to control the weapon’s recoil at first, but this can be managed with enough practice. We suspect this gun is going to be highly versatile as it has a number of natural strengths that can be built upon.

The last few weapons added to Warzone Pacific have shaken up the meta, including the Welgun and Cooper Carbine, two excellent weapons that have become staples of the game. We hope the KG M40 and the Whitley LMG will bring something new to the table, so here’s everything you need to unlock the KG M40 in Warzone Pacific.

HOW TO UNLOCK THE KG M40 IN WARZONE PACIFIC

The KG M40 is included in the free battle pass in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. To unlock the KG M40, all you have to do is reach a certain level in the Season 2 battle pass.

The content of the free battle pass hasn’t been revealed just yet, but the free weapons are usually on tier 1 or tier 31. After the season ends, the KG M40 is going to be locked behind simple challenges that can be completed in Warzone Pacific, Vanguard’s multiplayer, and Vanguard’s Zombies mode.

And that’s everything you need to unlock the KG M40 in Warzone Pacific. Stay tuned as we’re going to update the guide with the best loadout when the attachments are revealed. Until then, we highly recommend looking at our best loadout drops guide to find out which weapons you should use in Warzone.