The best M16 Warzone loadout

Searching for the best M16 loadout in Warzone? The DMR 14 made quite the splash at the beginning of Season 1 when it was the go-to weapon in the battle royale game. Fans of tactical rifles will be pleased to know a new weapon is emerging as the next big thing: the M16. Yes, another Call of Duty Cold War gun has crept up the ranks and it looks like the M16 could replace the DMR 14-shaped void in the meta.

Compared to the DMR 14 and Type 63 which were relatively simple to use for newcomers, there is a learning curve with the M16 due to its unique burst timing. Once you learn to control the M16’s vertical recoil, this weapon can be as lethal as the pre-nerf DMR 14. Fortunately, this weapon is unlikely to receive a nerf thanks to the learning curve which will impact the number of people who want to use this gun.

If you’re willing to put the time into learning how to use the M16, you could have a powerful weapon to use for the foreseeable future. Here’s everything you need to build the best M16 loadout in Warzone.

BEST WARZONE M16 LOADOUT

The best Warzone M16 loadout is:

Agency Suppressor

16.3” Titanium

Axial Arms 3x

Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Field Agent Foregrip

The M16 desperately needs attachments to unleash its full potential which is why many players were willing to write this weapon off early on. Starting off, the Agency Suppressor gives the M16 a damage range upgrade, perfect for taking on enemies from a distance. In addition to this, the M16 also receives sound suppression which is great for the late game when you want to avoid giving away your position.

The 16.3” Titanium barrel is where things get really interesting for the M16, drastically improving the weapon’s bullet velocity speed. The increased bullet velocity makes it one of the fastest weapons in the entire game – this is essential for a long distance weapon, especially for those who hate the delay between a gun being fired and the time it takes to reach the target.

Once you get used to the burst pattern, firing this weapon from distances as far as 200m is easier than you might think. Equip the Axial Arms 3x scope to comfortably fight at mid to long range. This can be swapped out depending on what distance you feel comfortable fighting from, though try to avoid anything less than a 2x scope as this weapon wasn’t built for close range fights.

In order to make the recoil on the M16 easy to control, the Field Agent Foregrip helps to stabilise both the vertical and horizontal recoil. This attachment removes the slant that you would usually see when burst firing this weapon. Instead, the bullets line up perfectly in a vertical pattern. You can take things even further by mounting the weapon, almost guaranteeing two bullets landing in the same location.

The only downside to equipping the Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag is the marginally slower aim down sight time, but this is negligible at best. Don’t bother with any of the other magazines, there isn’t anything better than this one. The extra bullets turn the M16 into a constant threat as it has the ability to wipe out entire squads without needing to reload.

Pair the M16 with a weapon that can dominate at close ranges for the perfect all round build. The best FFAR 1 Warzone loadout is the obvious answer here, but the Mac-10 and Bullfrog should also be considered due to the amount of bullets they can hold in each magazine.