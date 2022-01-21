The best M1912 loadout in Warzone Pacific

Searching for the best M1912 Warzone Pacific loadout? It’s a difficult time to break into the best SMGs in Warzone group right now, especially with the launch of the incredible Welgun. To make matters worse, the best MP40 loadout is so strong that there’s very little temptation to try a different secondary weapon. But could it be that the M1912 is actually worth your time?

For some reason, the M1912 has a different name compared to its Vanguard counterpart which is listed as the M1928. Regardless, most people know this weapon as the Thompson or Tommy Gun, easily identifiable by its large drum magazine. We’re going to differentiate this loadout from the other SMGs by focusing on the M1912’s hip fire capabilities. Using the right set of attachments, you can spray into several enemies without ever aiming down sights.

As long as your reactions are fast enough, the M1912 should give you the upper hand up close. Here’s everything you need to build the best M1912 loadout.

BEST CALL OF DUTY WARZONE PACIFIC M1912 LOADOUT

The best Call of Duty Warzone Pacific M1912 loadout is:

M1929 Silencer

CGC 14.5” Shrouded

CGC S Adjustable

Carver Foregrip

Incendiary

Pine Tar Grip

Fleet

Quick

When it comes to choosing a muzzle most loadouts typically go for the Recoil Booster, but the M1912 isn’t like most weapons. Choose the M1929 Silencer to add sound suppression as well as a boost to the M1912’s overall accuracy. This attachment does hurt the gun’s aim down sight speed, but that shouldn’t impact this loadout.

Next up we have the CGC 14.5” Shrouded barrel which is the perfect attachment for this build improving the hip fire accuracy, recoil recovery, and hip fire recoil recovery. It might surprise you to hear that we’ve opted not to go for a scope for our hip fire build. As for the stock, the CGC S Adjustable raises the gun’s mobility stats by increasing the sprint to fire and movement speed.

Another game changing attachment is the Carver Foregrip – this underbarrel trades aim down sight speed for enhanced recoil control and hip fire accuracy stats. A lot of the magazines for the M1912 come with huge penalties to either the weapon’s accuracy or mobility stats, two areas we can’t make any sacrifices on. As a result the stock magazine should be enough to take down two enemies at any given time.

The Incendiary ammo type appears to be the best option for SMGs as it slowly drains your opponent’s health after a successful hit. The Pine Tar Grip has the same attributes as the Carver Foregrip as it upgrades the M1912 in two key areas: recoil control and hip fire accuracy.

Finally, we’ve gone for the Fleet and Quick perks to bolster the M1912’s mobility once again. Fleet improves the weapon swap quickness and movement speed whereas Quick gives a nice bump to sprint speed.

That's all you need to create the best M1912 loadout in Warzone Pacific. Combine this weapon with one of the best Warzone guns to create your own destructive loadout.