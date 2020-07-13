Best M4A1 loadout Warzone

While the obvious answer to this question is that the best M4A1 loadout in Warzone is largely subjective, we’re pretty certain that the M4A1 class and setup we’ve got is the best all-round build for the popular AR. Given the popularity of the M4 in Modern Warfare’s multiplayer, it’s no surprise that this assault rifle is still one of the most seen weapons in Warzone. It offers everything you need for the battle royale: accuracy, range, a fast rate of fire, and the potential to strap on a 60-round magazine.

Of course if you’re new to Warzone or Modern Warfare’s multiplayer then we’re afraid that you’ll need to do a lot of grinding to earn all of the attachments that really make this rifle so powerful. Fortunately, you can find the M4A1 as floor and chest loot in Warzone, so leveling it up won’t take you too long and you should need to buy Modern Warfare to speed up the process.

The M4A1 setup for Warzone we’ve got below offers decent damage per second over mid to long-range fights, without making the gun unwieldy in close-up gun battles. It’s worth adding that this is a very practical build for this AR, so while there are better setups on paper, we’re assuming you’ve not got Shroud or Swagg’s perfect aim.

Best M4A1 loadout

Here is the best M4A1 loadout for Warzone is:

Monolithic Suppressor

Stock M16 Grenadier

Commando Foregrip

60 Round Mags

Stippled Grip Tape

Why is this the best M4A1 class for Warzone? Thanks to the Monolithic Suppressor and Stock M16 Grenadier you’ll get better damage output over longer distances, while the Stippled Grip Tape and Commando Foregrip ensure this M4A1 setup is still relatively quick to aim down sights with. Finally the 60 Round Mags mean you can pump out a lot of damage before needing to reload.

As for the rest of this class. Your Tactical Equipment should always be the Heartbeat Sensor as it’s incredibly useful for tracking enemies who have escaped to cover. Your choice of Lethal Equipment is whatever you find most comfortable with, but we believe in Molotov Cocktails or Thermite as they are superb for denying flanks and quickly finishing downed enemies.

Your choice of perks should be: Cold-Blooded, Ghost, and Amped – these will keep you off any radars, thermal scopes, and Heartbeat Sensors. You can sub Amped out for anything you prefer, but quick weapon swaps are very handy. Finally, your choice of a secondary weapon should be a launcher like the RPG-7 as it can wipe a trio with a single shot. That kind of power can get you out of a lot of situations and shouldn’t be overlooked.

As soon as you have the money, you should buy another Warzone loadout with one of the many other powerful Warzone guns and use it to get a second primary weapon. Of course you could run Overkill as your second perk and grab the best Warzone sniper to compliment your mid-range prowess.

Here’s our alternative M4A1 Warzone class setup:

G.I Mini Reflex

Merc Foregrip

Monolithic Suppressor

Stock M16 Grenadier

Tac Laser

This setup has good ADS time, good range, and great handling. Many struggle to use the M4A1’s iron sights, so we’ve included this alternative option with a clean red dot optic to help out.

Finally, there are more options for the best assault rifle in Warzone than the M4A1, so check out our guide to see your other options. Or if you just want some quick builds, try these:

And there you have it – the best M4 loadout for Warzone, and some alternatives if you don’t get on with it. Now go get some.