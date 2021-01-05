Looking for the best MP7 Warzone setup? The MP7 is widely regarded as the best SMG in Warzone, but you can improve it even further if you know the right attachments to strap onto it. Its base stats are not terribly impressive with a solid time-to-kill number, but by no means the best in class, and a lot of shots needed to actually secure that TTK, you’d be forgiven for thinking this is not one of the best Warzone guns.

However, when you factor in its best in class rate of fire, easy to read vertical recoil, and the sheer amount of attachments you can use to fine-tune the MP7 it becomes clear that this is an SMG you need to try.

Our MP7 Warzone build is designed to compliment the SMG’s absurdly high rate of fire by doubling the magazine capacity, increasing its hip-fire accuracy, and buffing its effective range for when you need to take on mid-range targets. For the best Warzone loadout for the MP7, we recommend running an RPG-7 as your secondary weapon so you can clear out attics and tight spaces without having to expose yourself.

Best MP7 Warzone setup

Here is the best MP7 Warzone setup:

Monolithic Suppressor

FSS Recon

5mW Laser

Merc Foregrip

60 Round Mags

The 60 Round Mags are what really makes the MP7 so good for an SMG – reloading mid-fight is the bane of any Warzone player’s existence. Attachments like the FSS Recon and Monolithic Suppressor do a great job of making the MP7 effective against assault rifles at mid-range. Finally, the laser will make this SMG ridiculously accurate when fired from the hip, so if you’re storming a building you won’t even need to think about aim down sight speed.

For a slightly longer range weapon, check out our best MP5 Warzone setup. Alternatively, here’s our HDR Warzone setup if you’re tired of getting domed from halfway across the map.