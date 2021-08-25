The best RAAL MG loadout in Warzone

Looking for the best RAAL MG build in Warzone? The RAAL MG has been in Modern Warfare’s survival mode since January 2021, but the LMG hasn’t been available in the battle royale game until now. Does this weapon do enough to make our best LMGs in Warzone list? When customised with the right attachments, the RAAL MG provides the Stoner 63 with strong competition.

Warzone Season 5 has been no stranger to new weapons, introducing the Marshal, Tec-9, and EM2 assault rifle. In an attempt to shake up the meta, the time-to-kill speed on every powerful weapon has been dropped. The developers have also added new Warzone perks to the game, finally paving the way for alternative picks to the staple Amped and Overkill perks.

You do have to unlock the RAAL MG, though the challenge is easy to do in both Warzone and Modern Warfare’s multiplayer modes: Get five kills in seven different matches with LMGs equipped with a Scout Optic. Here are the attachments you need to build the best RAAL MG in Warzone.

BEST WARZONE RAAL MG LOADOUT

The best Warzone RAAL MG loadout is:

RAAL Monocore

32.0” RAAL Line Breaker

Tac Laser

VLK 3.0x Optic

FFS Oblique

The RAAL Monocore provides the LMG with sound suppression and increased damage range. Sound suppression is key in the late stages of the match when you need to avoid being attacked by a third party, and it never hurts to improve your damage range. This attachment does impact mobility, but you rarely need to move when firing this gun.

LMGs are inherently bulky weapons, and the 32.0” RAAL Line Breaker barrel weighs this gun down even further. Don’t worry, there are some serious advantages to this attachment. The damage range, bullet velocity, and most importantly, recoil control improve drastically. Speaking of mobility, the FFS Oblique hurts the RAAL MG’s mobility once again. This time at the cost of improved recoil control and faster aim down sight speed. Attaching the 32.0” RAAL Line Breaker and this underbarrel transforms this weapon into a mid-range monster, but it destroys any mobility the RAAL MG had left.

With the current attachments, the LMG has taken a few hits to the aim down sight speed. The TAC Laser negates the previous aiming nerfs, making it easier to blast away any flanking enemies. To take advantage of the long range capabilities of the RAAL MG, we’ve gone for the VLK 3.0x Optic. With this scope, you can reliably deal damage to enemies from mid range.

And that’s all you need to build the best RAAL MG loadout in Warzone. You shouldn’t lug around this massive LMG while trekking through Verdansk, so it’s important to pair this with something mobile. We recommend going through the best SMGs in Warzone to find a weapon that suits you best. Take a look at our best Warzone loadout drops to see what guns are worth taking to the battlefield.