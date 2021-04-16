Looking for the best Sykov loadout in Warzone? The Sykov pistol was recently added to Warzone, and within a day it has become one of the best Warzone guns. This pistol has been in the game files since February, and has previously been usable by some players through exploits. We’ve known about this weapon’s potential to be powerful prior to its release, and it looks like the developers did not adjust the weapon before unleashing its might onto the battle royale game.

Ever since the Cold War guns were added to the game late last year, most of the new weapons have had some balance issues. The Sykov is particularly problematic due to its incredibly high mobility coupled with massive magazines. This allows the weapon to behave like an SMG while having the mobility of a pistol – a lethal combination for any gun. The closest weapon we’ve seen to this is the best FFAR 1 loadout, and even that has been nerfed twice now.

It doesn’t take long to unlock the Sykov, especially if you have a copy of Modern Warfare at hand. Here’s everything you need to build the best Sykov loadout in Warzone.

BEST WARZONE SYKOV LOADOUT

The best Warzone Sykov loadout is:

Sorokin 140mm Auto

80 Round Drums

VLK Prizrak

5mW Laser

Akimbo

To play to the Sykov’s natural strengths, we want to equip the Sorokin 140mm Auto barrel as this allows the pistol to fire fully automatic. The barrel also increases the fire rate of the Sykov, making it much faster to take down enemies. There are some downsides, however, including a slight hit to the weapon’s hip fire accuracy and recoil control. Fortunately, the magazine upgrade should counteract this easily enough.

The biggest upgrade to the Sykov you can make aside from the Akimbo perk is the addition of 80 Round Drums. Though the attachment says it hurts the pistol’s movement speed and sprint to fire time, this seems negligible compared to what you stand to gain from the larger magazines. Remember, you have two of these pistols, giving you 80 bullets in each hand. These weapons don’t have to be the most accurate guns ever as you can out spray your enemies with ease.

The Sykov excels when running and gunning, so we’d recommend attaching the VLK Prizrak rear grip. Increasing the sprint to fire speed on the Akimbo Sykovs is crucial as it allows you to sprint through dangerous areas without worrying about nearby enemies. You can’t sprint and fire in Warzone, but this loadout is as close as you can get to achieving that impossible task.

Finally, the 5mW laser is the cherry on top of the heavily iced cake. This attachment provides upgrades in the exact areas we need: hip fire accuracy and sprint to fire speed. Sure, the laser is visible to enemies, but it doesn’t matter when that laser is pointing straight at them. Adding a little bit of accuracy to these rapid firing pistols makes them even more lethal than they have any right to be.

And that’s all you need to build the best Sykov loadout in Warzone. If you’re looking for a great gun to pair this pistol with, the best ZRG loadout allows you to cover close range and long distances. Likewise, the best M16 loadout is what most people will opt for these days, as this tactical rifle provides powerful bursts at great distances.