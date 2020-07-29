Our Warzone Bizon loadout aims to make one of the most off-meta weapons in the game feel competitive in the fast-paced Verdansk battleground. While the Bizon is rarely seen in custom loadouts in Warzone, it has appeared as floor loot, unfortunately never in good forms. However, with the right attachments and the best Warzone loadout backing it up, the PP19 Bizon can perform really well in the right hands.

The PP19 Bizon boasts plenty of unique benefits you can’t match with the more popular Warzone MP5 loadout. For example, it’s maximum damage range with the right spec is almost 50% better than that of the MP5, its magazine capacity can be upped to a ridiculous 84, and it’s headshot damage is higher to boot. To cap it all off, the iron sights offer great vision and the recoil is very easy to manage.

You’ll need to treat it very differently to the MP5 to really get the best out of this Warzone Bizon loadout, but if you’ve been looking for a different SMG in Warzone then this is a lot of fun and surprisingly effective.

Best Warzone Bizon loadout

Here is the best Warzone Bizon loadout:

Monolithic Suppressor

6.7 Steel

Tac Laser

FSS Close Quarters Stock

84 Round Helical Mags

The Bizon’s best attributes are its massive magazines and its high max damage range, so we’ve simply built into those so you have an SMG that can deal max damage at nearly 20m away. The mags give you 84 rounds to play with between reloads, which lets you maintain pressure for a lot longer during a fight or take on multiple players at once.

With that extended range and the Bizon’s impressive headshot damage you’ll want a low recoil build, so we’ve opted for the FSS Close Quarters Stock and Tac Laser to shave a little time off the aim down sight speed without ruining the weapon’s low recoil. The damage range of the Bizon means you should use it in close-quarters, but never extreme close quarters as it will lose against the MP5 at this range.

So, how do you compliment the Bizon? Your second primary weapon in this Bizon loadout should be something that can handle long range fights. That means you’ll want the best sniper rifle in Warzone, which for our money is the AX-50.

Finish the loadout off with C4 and Stun Grenades so you’ve got plenty of utility to push players. Naturally, you’ll need Overkill for the two weapons, and we suggest bringing EOD to keep you relatively safe from C4 and RPG fire, plus Amped so you can switch between long and short range quickly.