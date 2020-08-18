Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s FR 5.56 is in for a fix

The FR 5.56 shotgun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is a bit good right now, to put it mildly. Since CoD Season 5 launched a week or so ago, content creators and players have been uploading clips that display the shotgun’s destructive force.

Turns out it’s not just good – it’s broken. Developer Infinity Ward confirmed as much in a post on Twitter (below) and is currently working to bring the shotgun back into balance. “We’ve identified the issue with the FR 5.56 and are currently working on a fix,” the post reads. “We’ll share more details as they become available. Thank you all for your patience.”

It’s early doors, so we don’t have an exact time when the fix will drop, but it’s been acknowledged at least. The main issue with the shotgun appears to be its range. Typically shotguns are designed to reward a fast and aggressive playstyle and require you to get up close and personal before you see any benefit. Since the start of Season 5, however, people have been getting kills from mid-ranges or further.

CoD’s FR 5.56 will join the Bruen MK9 LMG and the Juggernaut crate in getting hit with the nerf hammer since the launch of Season 5. While all three are different, each has enjoyed a brief reign of terror in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

